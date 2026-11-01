“Golden Boot” race heats up: Shomurodov catches up to Salah, Osimhen and Orban lead

·2·Sport
“Golden Boot” race heats up: Shomurodov catches up to Salah, Osimhen and Orban lead

With the conclusion of the 10th round of the Turkish Super Lig, the battle for the season's “Golden Boot” award has intensified. The top spots in the goalscoring rankings are dominated by star strikers seasoned in Europe's top leagues, leaving local Turkish forwards struggling to keep pace with the competition.

Uzbek striker Eldor Shomurodov, who scored his latest goal in the match against Samsunspor, continues to chase the leaders and has firmly established himself in the top three of the table.

Goalscoring race: Status after the 10th round

The past round was marked by the success of Nigerian stars and a loss of points for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah:

  • Victor Osimhen and Gift Orban (9 goals each): The Super Lig's most valuable star, Victor Osimhen, found the net against Konyaspor, bringing his tally to 9 goals. Another Nigerian forward, Gift Orban, who is leading league debutants Amed, also scored to share the lead with Osimhen;

  • Mohamed Salah and Eldor Shomurodov (8 goals each): Mohamed Salah, who had been the sole leader until this round, played the full match for Trabzonspor against Gaziantep but left the pitch without a goal. As a result, Eldor Shomurodov, who scored in the 10th minute against Samsunspor, reached 8 goals, catching up to Salah in the rankings and sharing 2nd place with him;

  • Vedat Muriqi (7 goals): The Fenerbahçe striker came on in the 83rd minute during his team's unexpected home defeat to Göztepe (1:2), but failed to score, remaining in 4th place with 7 goals.

Uzbek heroes at Başakşehir and the 5:2 triumph

In the 10th round, Nuri Şahin's Istanbul Başakşehir secured a 5:2 home victory, climbing up the league table. In this match, in addition to Shomurodov, talented Uzbek midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev also came off the bench to make his debut goal in his 8th appearance for the team.

The current top scorer's impressive statistics

Eldor Shomurodov is performing as the reigning top scorer of the Turkish Super Lig:

  • Last season's triumph: Our compatriot won the “Golden Boot” last season as the league's top scorer alongside Paul Onuachu, netting 22 goals in 34 matches;

  • Overall record at Başakşehir: Since joining the Istanbul club, our 21-year-old legionnaire has played a total of 56 matches across all competitions, managing to record 31 goals and 7 assists to his name.

Eldor ShomurodovTurkish Super LigAbbosbek FayzullayevIstanbul Başakşehir
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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