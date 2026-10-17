Negotiations between Conte and "MU" revived — the coach's 3 strict demands

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Negotiations between Conte and "MU" revived — the coach's 3 strict demands

Amidst a serious crisis in the English Premier League, rumors of major managerial changes surrounding Manchester United have intensified. According to exclusive information provided by TEAMtalk, representatives of the famous Italian specialist Antonio Conte have officially resumed contacts with the management of the "Red Devils".

Being a free agent since leaving Italy's Napoli at the end of last season, the experienced coach has expressed his willingness to start working at "Old Trafford" immediately, despite it being the middle of the season.

"A team with a great history is needed": Conte's ambitions and demands

In one of his recent interviews, Antonio Conte openly touched upon where he wishes to continue his career, stating that he is ready to manage a club with a great history and a burning desire to return to its former heights:

  • Mid-season start: The coach is ready to take over the team even in the current difficult situation without waiting for the winter break;

  • 3 winter transfer demands: The Italian specialist's main condition is clear — if appointed, the club's management must purchase at least three high-level new players to strengthen the team during the winter transfer window;

  • INEOS management's choice: Recall that in the summer of 2026, Conte was also interested in joining "MU", but at that time the club's owners — the INEOS management — preferred to continue trusting Michael Carrick.

Manchester United's unsuccessful start: Defeat on all fronts

The Mancunians' results this year are forcing the management to take drastic measures:

  • Points dropped in the EPL: The team has gathered only 6 points in the first 6 matches of the domestic championship, approaching the lower part of the standings;

  • Early exit from the League Cup: In the domestic competition, the team lost to Brighton and said goodbye to the cup battles;

  • Blow in the European arena: In the UEFA Champions League matches, a defeat against Spain's Atletico Madrid made the situation even more tense.

The arrival of the strict Antonio Conte, who has won championships with Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter, is evaluated as the only salvation to restore discipline and the winning spirit in the team.

Antonio ConteManchester UnitedTEAMtalkINEOS
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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