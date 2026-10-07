10 talents in the English Premier League whose market value "skyrocketed".....

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10 talents in the English Premier League whose market value "skyrocketed".....

Transfermarkt, considered one of the most influential portals in the international football market, has updated the market values of players competing in the English Premier League. Based on the latest evaluation results, a special ranking has been formed consisting of the 10 players in the championship whose personal values have risen sharply and recorded the largest financial growth.

The top of the list is occupied by the star representatives of Manchester City. The transfer values of the team's two leaders — Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez and French playmaker Rayan Cherki — have confidently conquered the 100 million euro milestone.

Manchester City and Chelsea stars in the top three

The most expensive positions in the ranking fell to players claiming a place in the elite of world football:

  • Enzo Fernandez — absolute leader: As the main conductor in the center of the Manchester City pitch, he raised his value to a full 120 million euros, firmly establishing himself among the most expensive players in the EPL;

  • Rayan Cherki's sharp surge: The price of the French attacking midfielder, who has become a target for European giants this season and is showing brilliant performances on the pitch, is estimated at 110 million euros;

  • Joao Pedro among the "centuries": Thanks to consistent performances by Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, his transfer value has risen to 100 million euros.

Explosion of young talents: The future of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham

The rest of the list includes shining young talents of the Premier League and new leaders of the teams:

  • Tottenham and Bournemouth's 70 million assets: Matheus Fernandes (Tottenham) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth) completed the top five with a value of 70 million euros each;

  • Arsenal's youth academy: Two young talents of the "Gunners" — Myles Lewis-Skelly (65 million euros) and Max Dowman (50 million euros) broke into the top 10;

  • Recognition of new names: Newcastle forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo was valued at 55 million euros, while Liverpool's new hope Rio Ngumoha and Aston Villa's Ibraim Mbaye were valued at 50 million euros.

Top 10 players whose value increased the most in the EPL according to Transfermarkt:

  1. Enzo Fernandez (Manchester City) — 120 million euros

  2. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — 110 million euros

  3. Joao Pedro (Chelsea) — 100 million euros

  4. Matheus Fernandes (Tottenham) — 70 million euros

  5. Alex Scott (Bournemouth) — 70 million euros

  6. Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) — 65 million euros

  7. Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Newcastle) — 55 million euros

  8. Max Dowman (Arsenal) — 50 million euros

  9. Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) — 50 million euros

  10. Ibraim Mbaye (Aston Villa) — 50 million euros

Experts note that such a sharp increase in prices will fundamentally change not only the personal statistics of the players, but also the strategies of Premier League giants in the upcoming winter and summer transfer markets.

Manchester CityChelseaTottenhamTransfermarkt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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