Arsenal and Tottenham join the race for Antonio Nusa: Leipzig demands £51 million

The two fierce North London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham, are preparing for their next clash in the transfer market. Both teams have entered the race for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. The 21-year-old talent, who shone for the Norway national team at the World Cup, has become one of Europe's most sought-after young players. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Sun, Antonio Nusa has attracted the attention of major clubs following his successful performances in the Bundesliga and on the international stage. Notably, he boosted his reputation by scoring a crucial goal in Norway's victory over Ivory Coast. However, RB Leipzig is unwilling to let their star go for less than £51 million, which is expected to be the main obstacle in the transfer process.

Arsenal and Tottenham's plans

The Arsenal board prefers not to rush the Nusa transfer. The club first wants to assess the situation surrounding their Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli. Although the 'Gunners' do not plan to sell Martinelli, the matter could be reconsidered if an offer exceeding £51 million arrives from a European or Asian club. Additionally, the departure of Leandro Trossard to Beşiktaş has created a need to strengthen the attacking line.

Tottenham is also showing serious interest in the Norwegian winger, but the 'Spurs' must trim their squad before making new signings. It is difficult for the club to make an official bid until the futures of players returning from loan, such as Manor Solomon and Mikey Moore, are resolved. At the same time, with key players Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus injured, the coaching staff has accelerated the search for a winger.

Italian clubs lead the race

According to Goal.com, the battle for Antonio Nusa is not limited to the English Premier League. Italian clubs AC Milan and Roma have already begun direct negotiations with the player's representatives. AC Milan considers Nusa one of their top priorities and intends to use funds from the potential sale of Rafael Leão to finance the transfer.

Roma is attempting to lower the RB Leipzig board's demands and is preparing a £38 million offer. Antonio Nusa himself has stated that he is ready to accept new challenges in his career. Currently, all interested clubs face one task: convincing the German club to lower the £51 million price tag. If negotiations are successful, this transfer could take place in the coming weeks.