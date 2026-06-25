Antonio Conte returns to lead the Italy national team

·34·Sport
Antonio Conte returns to lead the Italy national team

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has decided to trust a familiar face to lead the national team out of the deep crisis of recent years. After a long hiatus, experienced specialist Antonio Conte will once again serve as the head coach of the "Azzurri". This appointment is seen as a strategic step toward restoring the prestige of the four-time world champions and returning them to the global football stage. According to Goal.com, reports .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a long-term four-year contract is expected to be signed with Conte, rather than a short-term deal. This agreement will cover the period leading up to the 2030 World Cup, hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The federation leadership aims to ensure stability in the team, moving away from temporary solutions.

Strategic goal and long-term plan

Failures in Italian football, particularly the risk of missing three consecutive World Cups (the last following a playoff defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina), demand systemic changes. Antonio Conte is viewed not only as a tactical coach but as a figure capable of transforming the players' mentality and the entire football culture. A four-year term will allow him to fully implement his rigorous methodology.

Interestingly, the coach's return is supported not only by the federation but also by the leading clubs of Italy's Serie A. For the clubs, Conte is seen as a "guarantee of total dedication." His ability to extract maximum potential from every player is expected to raise standards across the country's football system, which will also positively impact the level of the national championship.

The Italy national team is no stranger to Antonio Conte. His tenure during Euro 2016 is still highly regarded by many experts. At that time, he led a squad that was not particularly strong in terms of depth to the quarter-finals, defeating Spain along the way and pushing Germany to a penalty shootout. According to Goal.com, his departure at that time left a significant void in the team.

A new challenge and the road to 2030

The 56-year-old specialist recently left Napoli. Although he won the Scudetto and the Supercup with the Neapolitans, he admitted that the project had come to an end and maintaining unity in the team had become difficult. Now, his full attention will be on the national team. The main tasks set for Conte include:

  • Restoring strict discipline and a winning spirit within the national team;
  • Gradually integrating new generation talents into the main squad;
  • Not only securing qualification for the 2030 World Cup but participating as a primary contender for the title.
Italian fans hope that Conte's return will bring back the "golden eras" of the national team. His uncompromising character and tactical intelligence are seen as the most suitable tools to return Italy to the elite ranks.

ItalyAntonio ConteFootballFIGCWorld Cup
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