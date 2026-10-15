Is Antonio Conte coming to Old Trafford?: Michael Carrick on the verge of resignation

Another managerial change could take place at England's Manchester United club. According to prominent Italian insider journalist Daniele Longo, renowned Italian specialist Antonio Conte is considered the main candidate to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

The Mancunians' recent unsatisfactory performances and results are forcing the management to take serious measures. If Carrick fails to turn the situation around in the near future, his dismissal has become inevitable.

Longo's Insight: Conte ready to return to England

According to the information distributed by the Italian journalist, the negotiations and the coach's desire are as follows:

Conte's interest: The 57-year-old Italian specialist personally wants to take charge of Manchester United;

Another challenge in the EPL: The coach, who is well-acquainted with the atmosphere of the English Premier League, has expressed his readiness to test himself in British football once again and lead the top club out of crisis;

Current status: Having parted ways with Italian club Napoli this past summer, Conte is currently a free agent and considering offers. He previously won the EPL title with Chelsea and also managed Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrick's seat is shaking: The blow from Atlético

Resignation rumors surrounding Michael Carrick intensified further following the latest failure in the Champions League:

Defeat in Madrid: In the Champions League match against Spain's Atlético Madrid, Manchester United conceded two unanswered goals and suffered a 0:2 defeat;

Last chance: The team's unconvincing performances on the pitch are increasing the dissatisfaction of the management and fans. The club owners have provided the English specialist with a final chance to improve results, but if the situation does not change, the appointment is expected to take place soon.

If Conte's arrival at Manchester United is confirmed, the strict Italian coach's tenure at Old Trafford will undoubtedly become one of the most sensational events of the current Premier League season.