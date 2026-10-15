Is Antonio Conte coming to Old Trafford?: Michael Carrick on the verge of resignation

·2·Sport
Is Antonio Conte coming to Old Trafford?: Michael Carrick on the verge of resignation

Another managerial change could take place at England's Manchester United club. According to prominent Italian insider journalist Daniele Longo, renowned Italian specialist Antonio Conte is considered the main candidate to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

The Mancunians' recent unsatisfactory performances and results are forcing the management to take serious measures. If Carrick fails to turn the situation around in the near future, his dismissal has become inevitable.

Longo's Insight: Conte ready to return to England

According to the information distributed by the Italian journalist, the negotiations and the coach's desire are as follows:

  • Conte's interest: The 57-year-old Italian specialist personally wants to take charge of Manchester United;

  • Another challenge in the EPL: The coach, who is well-acquainted with the atmosphere of the English Premier League, has expressed his readiness to test himself in British football once again and lead the top club out of crisis;

  • Current status: Having parted ways with Italian club Napoli this past summer, Conte is currently a free agent and considering offers. He previously won the EPL title with Chelsea and also managed Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrick's seat is shaking: The blow from Atlético

Resignation rumors surrounding Michael Carrick intensified further following the latest failure in the Champions League:

  • Defeat in Madrid: In the Champions League match against Spain's Atlético Madrid, Manchester United conceded two unanswered goals and suffered a 0:2 defeat;

  • Last chance: The team's unconvincing performances on the pitch are increasing the dissatisfaction of the management and fans. The club owners have provided the English specialist with a final chance to improve results, but if the situation does not change, the appointment is expected to take place soon.

If Conte's arrival at Manchester United is confirmed, the strict Italian coach's tenure at Old Trafford will undoubtedly become one of the most sensational events of the current Premier League season.

Manchester UnitedAntonio ConteMichael CarrickOld Trafford
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starting lineups for "Manchester United" and "Tottenham" have been announcedStarting lineups for "Manchester United" and "Tottenham" have been announced10 October 21:02"Manchester City" Conquers "Old Trafford": "Manchester United" Defeated!"Manchester City" Conquers "Old Trafford": "Manchester United" Defeated!13 September 22:41Rahmonaliyev takes the pitch against Man Utd — Sensational goals on UCL Matchday 1Rahmonaliyev takes the pitch against Man Utd — Sensational goals on UCL Matchday 111 September 06:57Can Man Utd face a shock in the UCL opener? Uzbek legionnaire against the English giant!Can Man Utd face a shock in the UCL opener? Uzbek legionnaire against the English giant!9 September 07:04Manchester United officially announces location for new stadiumManchester United officially announces location for new stadium9 July 15:18Ratkliff visits Manchester United training baseRatkliff visits Manchester United training base27 April 11:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...