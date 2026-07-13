Is Guardiola Heading to Italy? A Major Turning Point for the Azzurri

The Italian national team has entered a period of major restructuring after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time. Now, one of the most sensational names is being mentioned for the head coach position — Pep Guardiola.

Three big names on the FIGC list

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian Football Federation has compiled a shortlist for the head coach position. It includes Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, and Antonio Conte.

Mancini is well-known as the coach who led Italy to victory at Euro 2020. Conte managed the Azzurri from 2014 to 2016. However, reports suggest that the federation leadership does not currently view them as the primary favorites.

The Guardiola option remains the biggest intrigue, as he has won almost everything in club football but has yet to work with a national team.

The crisis in Italy is serious

The last few years have been difficult for the Italian national team. The team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row.

Following this result, administrative changes began in the federation. Gennaro Gattuso left the head coach position. It was also reported that national delegation head Gianluigi Buffon and FIGC president Gabriele Gravina have stepped down.

In the new phase, Paolo Maldini was appointed as the technical director of the Italian Football Federation. One of his most important tasks is to find a new head coach for the national team.

Why Guardiola?

During his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, Guardiola became one of the most influential coaches in modern football.

His teams are distinguished by ball possession, high pressing, positional play, and control over the smallest details of the game.

For Italy, such a coaching choice could mean a major shift in philosophy, as the Azzurri are historically known for tactical discipline and a culture of defense. Guardiola could add a new, attacking, and possession-based model to this foundation.

The Mancini and Conte options also exist

Roberto Mancini is an emotional and familiar name for Italy. He is the coach who made the Azzurri European champions.

Antonio Conte is known for strict discipline, a strong character, and physical football. He knows the national team environment well and is considered one of the specialists capable of organizing a team in a short time.

Candidate Main Advantage Pep Guardiola New football philosophy and global reputation Roberto Mancini Victory at Euro 2020 and knowledge of the Italian environment Antonio Conte Discipline, character, and a style focused on quick results

However, in the current situation, Italy needs not just a good coach, but a leader capable of rebuilding the system. That is why Guardiola's name might be seen not just as a 'fantasy', but as a sign of a major strategy.

The financial issue will not be easy

Hiring Guardiola is not easy. He is considered one of the most expensive coaches in the world.

According to some sources, his salary demands could be a serious obstacle for the FIGC. There are even speculations in Italy that Serie A clubs might help cover his salary.

In other words, it is not just about sports here; financial architecture also plays a big role. Wanting Guardiola is one thing, bringing him in is a completely different level.

What kind of coach does Italy need?

The Italian national team is not currently just in a phase of changing coaches. The team needs a new idea, new confidence, and a clear path for the future.

Missing three consecutive World Cups is a very heavy blow for a football nation like Italy. This result shows that the problem is not just with one coach, but with the entire system.

If Guardiola comes, he won't just select the squad. He could influence the future direction of Italian football.

No official decision yet

Important point: There is no official announcement that Guardiola has been appointed as the head coach of Italy. He is currently only being mentioned as one of the candidates.

The FIGC faces a big choice: trust a coach who is familiar and knows the national environment, or open the door to an entirely new football philosophy?

Now the main question is: will Italy dare to start a new era with Guardiola, or will it return to its familiar path?