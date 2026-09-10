Dinamo defeats Qizilqum at home

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe 21st round featured a true test of grit and tactical discipline that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Samarkand's Dinamo hosted Navoi's Qizilqum and, despite playing with ten men for most of the match, secured a valuable 1-0 victory. The early dismissal of their defender was a heavy blow for the Samarkand side, but the hosts not only defended solidly in the second half but also capitalized on an opponent's error to score. While this win brings the Samarkand team closer to the top of the table, it leaves the Navoi side in a difficult position after failing to utilize their numerical advantage.

So, who was the player that left the pitch after receiving a red card in the 36th minute, which tactical substitution secured the win, and how many points do the teams have now? At the end of the article, we provide all the details on the most intense moments of the match and the prospects for the end of the season.

Winning with a man down: The drama of the 36th and 69th minutes

The match in Samarkand was full of unexpected turns and sparked great interest among fans:

The shocking dismissal in the 36th minute: Midway through the first half, Dinamo player Jaloliddin Jumaboyev received a straight red card for a rough challenge, leaving the Samarkand side with 10 men on the pitch;

Pressure from Navoi and the hosts' determination: Despite the opponent's numerical superiority, Dinamo established iron discipline around their penalty area and left almost no clear opportunities for Qizilqum's attackers;

Haydarov's golden strike: In the second half, substitute Abdugafur Haydarov found the back of the net in the 69th minute, opening the scoring and securing three points for his team;

Holding the lead: In the remaining minutes and stoppage time, the hosts managed to hold onto their lead.

"Fighting as a team and scoring the winner while shorthanded is a testament to the team's mental strength and true character," football experts noted.

Lineups and tactical moves: The winning substitution

The tactical choices of the coaches played a crucial role in the clash between the two clubs:

Dinamo starting XI and bench: Nemanov, Radayev (Mustafoyev, 89), Shtefan, Amonov, Dumbuya, Avanesyan (Yo‘ldoshev, 46), Jumaboyev, Abdusalomov (Haydarov, 46), Xudayberdiyev, Stanoevich, Oblaqulov (To‘xtasinov, 71);

Qizilqum lineup: Rahmatov, Jumanqo‘ziyev, Rahmatullayev, Turopov (Abdug‘offorov, 75), Kumburovich, Bozorov, Jigauri (Maykon Duglas, 75), Nematxonov (Shukurillayev, 16), Ro‘ziyev (Otaqulov, 46), Rahmatilloyev, Jo‘raqo‘ziyev (Kenjaboyev, 53);

Haydarov, the hero from the bench: Abdugafur Haydarov, who came on in the 46th minute after the break, became the man of the match by scoring the decisive goal;

Yellow card: In a tightly contested match, the hosts' player Radayev was cautioned by the referee in the 78th minute.

Situation in the standings: The 30-point mark

This important victory had a significant impact on both teams' positions in the competition:

Dinamo in 9th place: Thanks to the victory, the Samarkand club reached 30 points and remained in 9th place in the standings;

A dangerous loss for Qizilqum: The Navoi team, which lost despite having more players on the pitch, remains in 11th place with 26 points and is feeling the pressure from the bottom of the table.

A resilient team and a lesson in wasted advantage

This clash in Samarkand clearly proved that in football, it is not just numbers or the count of players on the pitch that matter, but the desire to win and tactical composure. Dinamo, having played with a man down for nearly an hour, not only refused to surrender but taught their opponent a lesson. For Qizilqum, this match was a major lesson: numerical superiority on the pitch means nothing without a clear plan and creativity in attack. Dinamo will now approach the remainder of the championship with even greater confidence, while the Navoi side must urgently address the shortcomings in their attacking line.

In your opinion, was Dinamo's victory with 10 men due to the high resilience of the Samarkand side or Qizilqum's poor tactics? Why was Qizilqum unable to capitalize on their nearly hour-long advantage? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the dramatic match in Uzbek football with all fans and supporters of Dinamo and Qizilqum!