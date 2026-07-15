Abramov's team makes a comeback: Dinamo defeats Shurtan

·20·Sport
Abramov's team makes a comeback: Dinamo defeats Shurtan

Photo: Dinamo PFK

Ahead of the second half of the Super League, Samarkand's Dinamo team continued their preparations with a victory. Vadim Abramov's charges defeated Shurtan 2-1 in a friendly match.

Shurtan opened the scoring

The friendly match held in Samarkand had an interesting script. Guzar's Shurtan club opened the scoring in the 13th minute thanks to a goal by Tursunkulov.

In the first half, Dinamo tried to break through the opponent's defense, but the score remained unchanged until the break.

Dinamo turned the game around in the second half

After the break, Vadim Abramov's team played more actively. In the 47th minute, Azizbek Amonov equalized.

Towards the end of the match, Dinamo scored the winner. In the 87th minute, Behruzbek Oblokulov secured a comeback victory for the Samarkand side, 2-1.

Match

Score

Dinamo — Shurtan

2:1

Goals: Azizbek Amonov 47, Behruzbek Oblokulov 87 — Tursunkulov 13.

Abramov tested a number of players

In this match, the Dinamo coaching staff focused not only on the result but also on assessing the squad's potential.

According to reports, a number of players, including those on trial, were fielded during the match.

Friendly matches are important for this very reason: coaches check which position each player can be useful in, who is in good form, and what depth is available on the bench before official matches.

An important signal before the Super League

For Dinamo, this victory does not provide three official points. However, it is psychologically important.

Coming from behind in the first half to turn the game around in the second shows the team's character. Especially ahead of the second half of the Super League, such a comeback gives the players extra confidence.

Simply put, even if it is a friendly, a winning goal scored in the 87th minute significantly boosts the mood in the dressing room.

What does Dinamo need to improve?

Although the result of the match was positive, there are points for the coaching staff to analyze.

First of all, the goal conceded at the beginning of the game. In official matches, such early mistakes can cost the team dearly.

On the other hand, utilizing chances in attack and the activity in the second half are good signs for Dinamo.

Positive aspect

Point requiring attention

Second-half comeback

early game concentration

Amonov and Oblokulov's goals

early defensive errors

Testing trial players

finding squad stability

Preparation continues before the second half

Dinamo continues preparations for the second half of the Super League. Upcoming official matches will be very important for the Samarkand team, so every friendly match provides necessary information for the coaching staff.

The 2-1 victory against Shurtan showed that the team can get out of difficult situations.

Now the main question is: can Dinamo continue the spirit of the friendly comeback in the second half of the Super League?

DinamoShurtanSuper LeagueUzbekistan FootballFriendly Match
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester United Women set to complete record-breaking transferManchester United Women set to complete record-breaking transferToday, 00:39Sensational project in Uzbekistan: FC Barcelona expected to open its academySensational project in Uzbekistan: FC Barcelona expected to open its academyToday, 00:13Lionel Messi delivers results while walking on the pitch: A new record for the Argentine starLionel Messi delivers results while walking on the pitch: A new record for the Argentine starToday, 00:11Unexpected Turn for the Italian National Team: Andrea Pirlo is the Top Candidate for Head CoachUnexpected Turn for the Italian National Team: Andrea Pirlo is the Top Candidate for Head CoachYesterday, 23:36Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspendedUnexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspendedYesterday, 23:33The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World CupThe terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World CupYesterday, 23:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar