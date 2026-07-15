Abramov's team makes a comeback: Dinamo defeats Shurtan

Photo: Dinamo PFK

Ahead of the second half of the Super League, Samarkand's Dinamo team continued their preparations with a victory. Vadim Abramov's charges defeated Shurtan 2-1 in a friendly match.

Shurtan opened the scoring

The friendly match held in Samarkand had an interesting script. Guzar's Shurtan club opened the scoring in the 13th minute thanks to a goal by Tursunkulov.

In the first half, Dinamo tried to break through the opponent's defense, but the score remained unchanged until the break.

Dinamo turned the game around in the second half

After the break, Vadim Abramov's team played more actively. In the 47th minute, Azizbek Amonov equalized.

Towards the end of the match, Dinamo scored the winner. In the 87th minute, Behruzbek Oblokulov secured a comeback victory for the Samarkand side, 2-1.

Match Score Dinamo — Shurtan 2:1

Goals: Azizbek Amonov 47, Behruzbek Oblokulov 87 — Tursunkulov 13.

Abramov tested a number of players

In this match, the Dinamo coaching staff focused not only on the result but also on assessing the squad's potential.

According to reports, a number of players, including those on trial, were fielded during the match.

Friendly matches are important for this very reason: coaches check which position each player can be useful in, who is in good form, and what depth is available on the bench before official matches.

An important signal before the Super League

For Dinamo, this victory does not provide three official points. However, it is psychologically important.

Coming from behind in the first half to turn the game around in the second shows the team's character. Especially ahead of the second half of the Super League, such a comeback gives the players extra confidence.

Simply put, even if it is a friendly, a winning goal scored in the 87th minute significantly boosts the mood in the dressing room.

What does Dinamo need to improve?

Although the result of the match was positive, there are points for the coaching staff to analyze.

First of all, the goal conceded at the beginning of the game. In official matches, such early mistakes can cost the team dearly.

On the other hand, utilizing chances in attack and the activity in the second half are good signs for Dinamo.

Positive aspect Point requiring attention Second-half comeback early game concentration Amonov and Oblokulov's goals early defensive errors Testing trial players finding squad stability

Preparation continues before the second half

Dinamo continues preparations for the second half of the Super League. Upcoming official matches will be very important for the Samarkand team, so every friendly match provides necessary information for the coaching staff.

The 2-1 victory against Shurtan showed that the team can get out of difficult situations.

Now the main question is: can Dinamo continue the spirit of the friendly comeback in the second half of the Super League?