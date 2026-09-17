"Navbahor" comes from behind twice to secure a spirited victory over "Dinamo"

As part of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the "Markaziy" stadium in Namangan provided fans of the game of millions with one of the brightest, most dramatic, and goal-rich matches of the year. Gathering crucial points in the race for the championship and the top three, "Navbahor" hosted the uncompromising "Dinamo" club from Samarkand in front of their home fans. The match started in an open and fiercely attacking spirit from the very first minutes: Aziz Amonov and Jaloliddin Jumaboyev put the Samarkand team ahead twice, putting the hosts in a difficult position.

However, the Namangan side showed true will and character, completely changing the course of the match in the first half itself. Shohruh Abdurahmonov scored a brace for the team, becoming the hero of the victory, while defender Giorgi Jgerenaya also tipped the scales in favor of the hosts with a crucial goal. As a result, "Navbahor" achieved a comeback victory of 3:2, bringing their points tally to 44 and strengthening their position in 3rd place in the standings.

So, how did this goal-fest in the first half happen, is "Navbahor" becoming the favorite in the race for medals, and to what extent has "Dinamo"'s situation in the Super League become precarious after this loss of points?

"5 goals and a two-way comeback": Chronology of the terrifying first-half drama

The sequence of goals and sharp turns in the match at the "Markaziy" stadium:

7th minute — Aziz Amonov's quick goal (0:1): "Dinamo" started the away match aggressively, and the Samarkand leader opened the score, stunning the Namangan fans;

21st minute — Shohruh Abdurahmonov's reply (1:1): Intensifying the pressure, Abdurahmonov restored parity for the "falcons", setting the stadium ablaze;

25th minute — A cold shower from Jaloliddin Jumaboyev (1:2): Just 4 minutes later, "Dinamo" defender Jumaboyev took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense to put his team ahead for the second time;

39th minute — Jgerenaya's crucial strike (2:2): Unwilling to surrender, the hosts leveled the score again after a set-piece with an accurate shot by Georgian legionnaire Giorgi Jgerenaya;

41st minute — Abdurahmonov's winning brace (3:2): Two minutes later, Shohruh Abdurahmonov slotted his second ball into the opponent's net, putting an end to "Navbahor"'s fantastic comeback.

Super League Standings: A step to 3rd place and "Dinamo"'s crisis

The positions occupied by the teams at the end of the 22nd-round fixture:

"Navbahor" (44 points, 3rd place): Securing three vital points, the Namangan team maintained the gap with their chasers in the battle for bronze medals and an AFC Champions League berth;

"Dinamo" (30 points, 9th place): Despite fierce resistance, Vadim Abramov's wards accepted another defeat and remain close to the danger zone in the second half of the table;

Fouls and yellow cards: In the uncompromising match, the referee showed yellow cards to a total of 6 players, including host goalkeeper Otkir Yusupov and Jgerenaya.

Tactical Analysis: The will of the hosts and the role of substitutes

Experts' conclusions regarding the 3:2 match:

Abdurahmonov's stellar moment: Acting actively between central midfield and attack, Shohruh Abdurahmonov demonstrated high instinct inside the opponent's penalty area, deciding the fate of the match single-handedly;

Caution in the second half: Unlike the first half where 5 goals were scored, after the break the Namangan team focused on defense, successfully applying the tactic of preserving the score with the help of players like Aleks Fernandes, Husayn Norchayev, and Asadbek Rahimjonov;

Disarray in "Dinamo"'s defense: Having managed to score 2 goals in attack, the Samarkand defensive line conceded 2 goals within 4 minutes, easily squandering the advantage they had gained.

This super-thriller demonstrated at the "Markaziy" stadium in Namangan once again proves that the current season of the Super League offers genuine dramatic intrigue and high emotions in every round.

In your opinion, can "Navbahor" finish the Super League season in the prize-winning places with such an attacking and spirited game? Is "Dinamo" losing after being ahead twice caused by the team's tactical error, or by the applause and pressure of "Navbahor" fans? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this goal-rich, hot thriller in Uzbek football with all national football fans and friends!