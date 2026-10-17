How did Diyora Keldiyorova win the gold medal at the Aktau tournament? (video)

Creating history at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games and becoming a new symbol of Uzbek sports, Diyora Keldiyorova has successfully returned to the big tatami two years later.

Competing in a prestigious international tournament organized in Aktau, Kazakhstan, our compatriot achieved confident victories over all her opponents and claimed the gold medal of the competition.

Early victory in the final and absolute dominance

Despite a two-year break, Diyora Keldiyorova proved from the very first minutes of the tournament that she has maintained her peak athletic form and champion spirit:

Control over opponents: The Uzbek judoka reached the decisive match with confidence, leaving her opponents no chance in the preliminary stages;

Azerbaijani opponent defeated: In the final bout, our compatriot stepped onto the tatami against the representative of Azerbaijan, defeating her opponent ahead of schedule and taking the highest step of the podium;

Bright start to the new cycle: This victorious return became a firm and bold step by Keldiyorova towards subsequent international competitions and the upcoming Olympics.

From the Paris triumph to the Aktau podium: The continuation of a legend

This return of Diyora Keldiyorova was not in vain met with great interest by the sports community:

The miracle in Paris: Exactly two years ago at the Olympic Games in Paris, she shocked the world of sports by defeating the four-time world champion, the invincible Japanese Uta Abe, and ultimately became the first female Olympic champion in judo in the history of Uzbekistan;

Long break and triumph: Winning a gold medal in her very first official competition after the post-Olympic break once again demonstrated her true champion character.

Diyora Keldiyorova's victorious march once again proved how high the prestige of Uzbek women's sports is on the world stage.