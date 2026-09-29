Diyora Keldiyorova is returning to the tatami: date and tournament announced

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Diyora Keldiyorova is returning to the tatami: date and tournament announced

Paris 2024 Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova is on the verge of an official return to big-time sports. The famous Uzbekistan judoka will step back onto the tatami after a long break.

Keldiyorova will participate in the Aktau Asian Open 2026 tournament, which will take place on October 17–18 in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan. Notably, this competition will be the athlete's first official match since the Paris Olympics and giving birth.

Diyora Keldiyorova back on the tatami

Diyora Keldiyorova, one of the most well-known and successful representatives of Uzbek judo, is preparing for her return to official competitions.

The judoka, who won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will now begin a new stage of her international competitions in Aktau.

Keldiyorova will compete in the tournament in her usual -52 kg weight category.

This is a particularly exciting event for fans, as Diyora Keldiyorova last stepped onto the tatami in an official competition at the Paris Olympics.

A long break after the historic victory in Paris

Diyora Keldiyorova recorded a historic result for the Uzbekistan delegation by winning the championship in the -52 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Olympic gold once again demonstrated the athlete's high level in the international arena.

Keldiyorova has also been among the medalists at World Championships. While one of the highest achievements in her career is the status of Olympic champion, fans will now have the opportunity to see her back on the big tatami.

The significance of the tournament is different this time

The tournament in Aktau is not just another routine competition for Diyora Keldiyorova.

This will be her first official competition since the Paris 2024 Olympics and giving birth.

For this reason, judo fans are eagerly awaiting Keldiyorova's return to the tatami.

For the athlete, this competition will be an important stage in terms of restoring official match practice, adapting to the international tatami environment, and testing her capabilities ahead of future competitions.

All eyes on Aktau

The participation of Diyora Keldiyorova in the Aktau Asian Open 2026 tournament, to be held in Aktau on October 17–18, is of special note for Uzbek judo as well.

The Olympic champion's first official bout after a long break will allow fans to watch her return to sports.

Diyora Keldiyorova will again take to the tatami in the -52 kg weight class. Now, the main interest is how the champion, who won the gold medal in Paris, will perform in her first official competition of the new season.

October 17–18. Aktau. Aktau Asian Open 2026. Diyora Keldiyorova back on the tatami.

A new page for the Olympic champion of Uzbek judo will begin precisely with this competition.

Diyora KeldiyorovaAktau Asian Open 2026Paris 2024 OlympicsUzbekistan judo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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