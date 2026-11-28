Previously, Sydney 2000 Olympic champion, three-time world champion, and two-time Asian Games winner Kosei Inoue visited Tashkent to conduct a special masterclass (skills training) for young Uzbek judokas. Diyora Keldiyorova also took part in these sessions. The training with the Japanese expert served as an important preparation for Keldiyorova ahead of the high-stakes bouts on the Tokyo tatami next week.

Paris 2024 Olympic champion and two-time world championship medalist Diyora Keldiyorova will participate in the prestigious Tokyo Grand Slam 2026 tournament, which will take place in the Japanese capital next week, on December 5–6 . Ahead of the competition, our compatriot underwent a unique preparation phase by participating in training sessions in Tashkent led by judo legend Kosei Inoue .

A historic rematch with Uta Abe expected in Tokyo

The official entry list for the Tokyo Grand Slam 2026 tournament in the women's -52 kg weight category includes not only Diyora Keldiyorova but also Japanese star Uta Abe, who has been waiting to face the Uzbek champion again since the Paris Olympics. In this Grand Slam hosted by Tokyo, the -52 kg weight category bouts are scheduled for the first day of the competition — December 5.

Indicators Official Information Competition Tokyo Grand Slam 2026 (Tokyo, Japan — Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium) Date December 5–6, 2026 (-52 kg weight category bouts take place on December 5) Weight category Women, -52 kg Key stars and intrigue Diyora Keldiyorova (Uzbekistan) — Uta Abe (Japan) (Potential rematch after the Paris 2024 Olympics) Preparation phase Participated in masterclasses by the legendary Kosei Inoue in Tashkent

Do you think that if Diyora Keldiyorova and Uta Abe meet on the tatami again at the Tokyo Grand Slam, our compatriot will be able to defeat her host rival on her home turf?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are eagerly awaiting the progress of Uzbek judo and Diyora Keldiyorova's performance in Tokyo!