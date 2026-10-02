Muzaffarbek Turoboyev is once again Asian Champion: Host nation athlete defeated

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Muzaffarbek Turoboyev is once again Asian Champion: Host nation athlete defeated

The Uzbekistan delegation has added another gold medal to its tally at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Member of our national judo team, Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, secured the championship in the +100 kg weight category.

In the decisive bout, our compatriot stepped onto the tatami against a representative of the host country, Japan. Turoboyev defeated his opponent to claim the gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Even the host athlete couldn't stop Turoboyev in the final

In the final match for the +100 kg championship, neither the opponent's home turf nor the host crowd's support could become an obstacle for Muzaffarbek Turoboyev.

The Uzbek judoka won the decisive duel and took the highest step of the podium.

Muzaffarbek Turoboyev presented Uzbekistan with another gold medal at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Turoboyev — two-time Asian Games champion

This championship holds special significance for Muzaffarbek Turoboyev.

Thus, our compatriot became the Asian Games champion for the second time. He had also won a gold medal in his weight category at the previous Asian Games.

Now, Turoboyev has added the gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games to his collection.

Another major result from Uzbek judo

Turoboyev's championship became another important achievement for Uzbek judo as well.

Competing on the tatami in one of the heaviest weight classes of the Asian Games, our compatriot concluded the competition as the champion.

Thus, Muzaffarbek Turoboyev worthily defended the honor of Uzbekistan at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, presenting yet another gold medal to our country's delegation.

For reference, this was reported by the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Muzaffarbek TuroboyevAichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian GamesUzbekistan judoMinistry of Sports of Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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