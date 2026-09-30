One step from gold: Abdurahim Nutfulloyev wins silver in Aichi–Nagoya

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One step from gold: Abdurahim Nutfulloyev wins silver in Aichi–Nagoya

The Uzbekistan delegation has won another medal in Aichi–Nagoya. Competing in the –66 kg weight category in judo, Abdurahim Nutfulloyev reached the final and ultimately became the silver medalist.

In the decisive bout, our compatriot lost to Yolk Kazirbek from Mongolia and finished the tournament in second place.

This was reported by the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The decisive bout in the final

The –66 kg final was the most important match for Nutfulloyev at the Asian Games. He stepped onto the tatami against Mongolian representative Yolk Kazirbek for the championship.

However, this time the opponent proved stronger. As a result, stopping just one step away from the gold medal, Nutfulloyev had to settle for the silver medal.

Another award for Uzbek judo

Nutfulloyev's result became the next prize for Uzbek judo in Aichi–Nagoya.

Following his successful performance leading up to the final, our compatriot took second place on the podium and added another valuable medal to Uzbekistan's tally.

Abdurahim Nutfulloyev — silver medalist of the Asian Games!

The competitions in Aichi and Nagoya are ongoing. Uzbekistan's athletes have a number of matches ahead of them to compete for more medals. Nutfulloyev's silver was one of the next joyful results of the day.

Abdurahim NutfulloyevAichi–NagoyaAsian GamesUzbekistan judo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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