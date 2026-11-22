Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova spoke about her rivalry with Japanese judo star Uta Abe. The Uzbek athlete compared the level of the two judokas to the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. She also emphasized that she would never shy away from stepping onto the tatami with Uta again.

“It’s like comparing Messi and Ronaldo”

Olympic judo gold medalist Diyora Keldiyorova shared her thoughts on her Japanese rival Uta Abe. She noted that comparing the two athletes is reminiscent of the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry in football.

Keldiyorova pointed out that both judokas stand out for their level and achievements. She also emphasized that their matches evoke strong emotions in fans.

“It’s like when people compare Messi and Ronaldo. They are also the best. Uta and I are also the best. We have put on our best fights, which is why people sometimes get emotional,” said the Uzbek judoka.