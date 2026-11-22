“Like Messi and Ronaldo”: Diyora Keldiyorova spoke about her rivalry with Uta Abe
Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova spoke about her rivalry with Japanese judo star Uta Abe. The Uzbek athlete compared the level of the two judokas to the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. She also emphasized that she would never shy away from stepping onto the tatami with Uta again.
“It’s like comparing Messi and Ronaldo”
Olympic judo gold medalist Diyora Keldiyorova shared her thoughts on her Japanese rival Uta Abe. She noted that comparing the two athletes is reminiscent of the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry in football.
Keldiyorova pointed out that both judokas stand out for their level and achievements. She also emphasized that their matches evoke strong emotions in fans.
“It’s like when people compare Messi and Ronaldo. They are also the best. Uta and I are also the best. We have put on our best fights, which is why people sometimes get emotional,” said the Uzbek judoka.
“I am always ready to fight”
Diyora Keldiyorova was also asked if she wants to test her strength against Uta Abe once more. The Olympic champion gave a firm answer: she is ready to step onto the tatami against any opponent.
“Am I waiting for a fight with her? Of course. This is judo. I am always ready to fight,” Keldiyorova added.
These words demonstrate that the Uzbek athlete does not avoid strong opponents and is prepared for any serious challenge.
Who has the upper hand in the Keldiyorova-Abe rivalry?
The confrontation between Diyora Keldiyorova and Uta Abe is of particular interest to judo fans. For context, the Uzbek judoka emerged victorious in the athletes' last head-to-head encounter.
Therefore, their potential next match is also awaited with great interest. On one side is Uzbekistan's Olympic champion, and on the other is one of the most prominent representatives of Japanese judo. In such a rivalry, every move and every second can be decisive.
Keldiyorova has made her position clear: she is ready to face Uta Abe on the tatami again. Now, the main question intriguing fans is: when will the next clash between the two stars take place?
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