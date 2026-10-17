Diyora Keldiyorova wins gold medal at international competition

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Diyora Keldiyorova wins gold medal at international competition

Paris 2024 Olympic judo champion and member of the Uzbekistan national team Diyora Keldiyorova put on a stellar performance at a prestigious international tournament organized in Aktau, Kazakhstan, claiming the gold medal.

Returning to big-time sports after a long break, our experienced athlete once again proved to be unmatched in the world in her favorite weight category.

Absolute dominance over all opponents

Defending the honor of our country in the -52 kg weight category, Keldiyorova acted flawlessly throughout the competition:

  • A solid path to the podium: The Uzbekistan judoka demonstrated clear skill and physical superiority over all her opponents in the preliminary and semifinal stages of the tournament, securing a ticket to the final;

  • Early victory in the final: In the decisive bout, Diyora stepped onto the tatami against a representative of Azerbaijan, defeating her opponent with a clean, premature victory and climbing to the championship podium of the Aktau tournament;

  • A successful start: This gold medal showed that our compatriot has re-entered the competition with renewed enthusiasm and a champion's mindset in the new Olympic cycle.

Paris triumph and consistent successes

It is worth recalling that Diyora Keldiyorova also achieved a historic victory in the -52 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, becoming the first female judo Olympic champion in the history of Uzbekistan. Her latest gold medal in Aktau once again strengthens the leading position of the Uzbek judo school on the continental and global stage.

Diyora KeldiyorovaParis 2024 Olympic GamesAktau tournamentUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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