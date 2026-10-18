Upset at the Shanghai "Masters": Rafael Jodar knocks Medvedev out of the tournament

The semifinal of the prestigious "Masters" tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, ended with an unexpected and sensational result. The world number six, Russia's Daniil Medvedev, failed to reach the tournament final.

In the clash for a ticket to the decisive match, he lost to the 13th-ranked Spanish talent Rafael Jodar with a score of 3:6, 4:6.

An hour and a half of intensity: Jodar's dominance

Lasting over an hour and a half, the Spanish tennis player completely kept the pace of the game under his control:

Rafael Jodar's statistics: The representative of Spain hit 6 aces during the match, committed 2 double faults, and most importantly, successfully converted 4 out of 7 break point opportunities;

Daniil Medvedev's errors: Although the Russian star recorded 3 aces, he showed instability in his game by committing 4 double faults, and also managed to break serve in only 2 out of 6 opportunities;

Decided in two sets: Due to Jodar's confident returns and sharp shots, Medvedev was unable to turn the match around and was forced to accept defeat.

An all-Spanish derby in the final: Who will claim the main trophy?

Medvedev's defeat turned the Shanghai "Masters" final into an internal derby of the Spanish tennis school: