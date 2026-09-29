David Bernstein demands Manchester City's expulsion from the Premier League

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein has made a sharp statement regarding the club's future after it was found guilty of financial irregularities. He believes that if the club loses its appeal, expulsion from the English Premier League is mandatory and a crucial step for the competition's integrity. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Bernstein described the findings of the commission that uncovered 115 financial breaches not as mere errors, but as a very serious matter. He emphasized that the scale of the violations is unprecedented, putting the credibility of the football community and the league at risk.

Financial irregularities and investigation details

According to the independent commission's investigation, Manchester City attempted to bypass spending restrictions for nearly a decade to maintain dominance in domestic competitions. It was found that the club used artificial financial mechanisms and fake contracts to hide the true source of funds exceeding £830 million.

Due to these revelations, many of the trophies and victories won by the club during that period have been cast in doubt. Fans of rival teams and former players are demanding firm and irreversible measures regarding the committed violations.

Management and penalty issues

David Bernstein heavily criticized the current management for remaining in their positions, stating that their activities should be stopped immediately. According to the former chairman, relying solely on financial fines is completely insufficient.

“If the appeal fails, Manchester City cannot remain in the league; they must face the consequences,” he added in his statement.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters also highlighted the significance of the investigation's findings and the decision reached. According to him, the league will not deviate from its path of ensuring a fair competitive environment for all member clubs.

Masters emphasized that Manchester City systematically breached Premier League rules for nearly a decade and that this has been fully proven independently. The final appeal results in this case are expected to have a serious impact on the future of English football.