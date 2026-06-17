Should Messi have been sent off in the first World Cup match?

As the World Cup matches, eagerly awaited by millions of football fans worldwide, kicked off, they immediately sparked sensational and heated discussions. In particular, the match between Argentina and Algeria (3:0) in the first round of the group stage drew attention not only for the large scoreline but also for a controversial refereeing decision.

According to famous former Venezuelan striker and now renowned expert Alexandro Moreno, the Argentine captain and legendary star Lionel Messi should have been sent off directly in the first half for foul play.

Why did referee Marciniak and VAR remain silent?

The controversial situation that caused the sensation occurred in the first half of the game. In that moment, while competing for the ball, Lionel Messi intentionally and very dangerously stepped on the calf of Algeria defender Aissa Mandi from behind, causing the opponent to fall. However, the match referee Szymon Marciniak gave the Argentine star neither a red nor even a simple yellow card. Most surprisingly, the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system, an integral part of modern football, for some reason did not intervene at all and remained silent.

You can find detailed information about the controversial situation in the match, the experts' objections, and the referees' decisions in the analytical table below:

Alexandro Moreno's position Referee and VAR action Overall match result Injured player • 100% red card

• Special treatment for big stars

• Serious risk to opponent's health • Szymon Marciniak missed the foul

• No call to the monitor

• No card shown • Argentina — Algeria (3:0)

• Confident victory for the Albiceleste

• First 3 points in the group • Aissa Mandi (Algeria defender)

• Took a serious blow to the calf

"Special treatment for stars is ruining the game"

Strongly condemning this situation, Alexandro Moreno sharply criticized the refereeing system in an interview with ESPN FC, stating the following:

"This was a 100% red card for Messi, and he should have been sent off without question. While it may have looked like a simple foul on the live broadcast, when you see it in replays, you immediately realize that the rule was blatantly broken and it needed deep review. Why didn't the video referees call Marciniak to the monitor to suggest reviewing the situation? In my opinion, there is still a special, privileged attitude toward powerful and famous players in football." "Regardless of how much I like Messi or recognize his talent, this action was very ugly and wrong. If you come from behind for the ball but step on the opponent's calf from the knee to the ankle, then according to the rules, you must leave the pitch."

So far, neither the Argentina national team representatives nor the match referees have given an official comment on this controversial situation. However, football fans on social networks are divided into two camps and continue to heatedly discuss this episode.

Conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: In major tournaments, every episode involving world stars like Lionel Messi is always under a magnifying glass. Although Argentina secured a confident 3:0 victory over Algeria and started the tournament successfully, this refereeing error has already become one of the most sensational topics of the early World Cup days.

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