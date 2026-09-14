Two stunning blows in the dying minutes!: Atletico defeat Real Sociedad

One of the central matchups of the 5th round of the Spanish La Liga took place in San Sebastian, where Madrid's Atletico secured a crucial 3 points in a tough, uncompromising away match against Real Sociedad. Although the "Colchoneros" faced fierce resistance from the hosts for most of the game, they showed character and composure in the final minutes to win 2:0. The fate of the match was decided by Alejandro Grimaldo, who accurately converted a penalty in the 84th minute, and Jonathan David, who punished the hosts on a counterattack in the 90th minute.

Thanks to this valuable away victory, Diego Simeone's men brought their points tally to 10, rising directly to 4th place in the standings. Meanwhile, hosts Real Sociedad remain in 12th place with 7 points. So, how did Atletico pull off the breakthrough in a match where a 0:0 scoreline persisted until the 84th minute, how did Simeone's three substitutions in the 60th minute change the game, and how much pressure are the Madrid side putting on the leaders in the title race?

A 6-minute "fire" in San Sebastian: Decisive goals in the 84th and 90th minutes

The main drama of the match unfolded towards the end of the encounter:

Composed penalty in the 84th minute: Just as the match was heading towards a draw, the Madrid side earned a penalty — Alejandro Grimaldo flawlessly hit the back of Remiro's net from the 11-meter spot, putting Atletico ahead in the score;

Jonathan David seals it in the 90th minute: Capitalizing on the gap in the defense of the hosts who had thrown all men forward, substitute striker David brought the score to 2:0 in the 90th minute, completely ending the intrigue;

Oblak and the defensive wall: The defensive line led by Jan Oblak (Pubil, Romero, Hancko, and Simeone) flawlessly repelled the dangerous attacks of the Basques, keeping a clean sheet.

Simeone's smart move: Substitutes decide the fate of the match

The planned substitutions made by the Atletico coach in the 60th minute became the main factor in the victory:

Jonathan David's introduction: Coming on in place of Marcos Llorente, David increased the speed and pressing in the attack, eventually scoring the winning goal;

The balance of Koke and Cardoso: Experienced Koke and Cardoso, who came on for Lee Kang-in and Baena, solidified ball control in the center and nipped Real Sociedad's counterattacks in the bud;

Well-rounded squads: While creative performers like Lookman and Hjulmand showed activity for Atletico, Real Sociedad relied on the strength of Remiro, Gomez, Sucic, Barrenetxea, and Oyarzabal (later Kubo and Oskarsson).

10 points and 4th place: The chase in the title race continues

This victory further heated up the situation in the La Liga standings:

Atletiko in the top four: Having gathered 10 points after 5 matches, Simeone's team firmly took 4th place in La Liga, closely monitoring leaders Barcelona (15 points) and the chasers;

Real Sociedad's decline: The Basque club accumulated 7 points and dropped to 12th place, and successive points losses are distancing the team from the European competition zone;

Simeone showing character: Snatching victory in the final minutes of tough away matches demonstrated that the "Colchoneros'" championship ambitions are still high.

These 3 points taken from the San Sebastian trip show that Atletico remains one of Europe's most dangerous teams not only in terms of squad depth, but also the tactical flexibility of the coaching staff.

Do you think Atletico, reinforced by new names like Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David, can mount a real challenge against Barcelona and Real Madrid for the La Liga title this season? Does Diego Simeone's late-game tactics prove he is still one of the world's best strategists? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot match analysis in the Spanish La Liga with all football fans and your loved ones!