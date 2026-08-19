Manchester City Case: Richard Masters Explains the Reasons for the Delay

·19·Sport
Manchester City Case: Richard Masters Explains the Reasons for the Delay

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has openly admitted that the delay in reaching a final decision on the 115 charges against Manchester City over alleged financial rule breaches is causing frustration among the public. Despite the hearings concluding at the end of 2024, no clear ruling has yet been reached, raising a number of questions in the football community. As Goal.com reports .

The initial charges against Manchester City were announced in February 2023. The lengthy hearings conducted by an independent commission finally concluded in December 2024. However, the failure to announce a final adjudication since then has prompted criticism from fans and experts.

The Independent Process and Its Complexities

In an interview with talkSPORT, Richard Masters shared his thoughts on the situation. He said that every passing day brings the public one step closer to the final outcome, but the process must be conducted in full compliance with all strict procedures.

The Premier League chief executive acknowledged that he was also aware of the delay and that it was causing understandable frustration. While admitting that the process had taken longer than expected, he reminded everyone that the Premier League must strictly follow the established rules and regulations.

According to Masters, the organisation’s primary task and duty is to ensure that the independent commission fully establishes the truth behind the serious allegations. Regardless of how long the process takes, ensuring justice remains the most important factor.

Comparison With the Chelsea Case

The Premier League chief also cited situations involving other clubs, including Chelsea. Chelsea were fined £10 million for financial breaches in the past and received a conditional transfer ban.

However, Richard Masters stressed that the Manchester City case is fundamentally different from the Chelsea situation. Chelsea’s new ownership voluntarily provided investigators with all the necessary information, enabling the parties to reach an agreed sanctions settlement.

The proceedings involving Manchester City are taking a completely different course because of the lack of full evidence and key witnesses, as well as complex historical factors. As a result, it was said that contentious commission hearings remain the only route, leading to legally justified delays.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueRichard MastersTransfersFootball
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