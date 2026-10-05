Djokovic reaches the final in Beijing, Medvedev disqualified

Novak Djokovic has once again advanced to the final of the ATP-500 tournament in Beijing. The 24-time Grand Slam champion faced Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, and the match ended in an unexpected way.

When the Serbian tennis player, ranked 11th in the world, was leading 7:5, 5:3, Medvedev was disqualified due to an incident involving a ball hitting a fan.

Thus, Djokovic advanced to the final of the tournament in Beijing.

Djokovic's 33rd victory in Beijing

The semifinal held on October 5 was of special significance for Novak Djokovic.

With this victory, the Serbian tennis player recorded his 33rd consecutive win in Beijing.

Djokovic has previously achieved stellar results at the tournament in the Chinese capital. He has won the championship in Beijing six times and is considered one of the most successful tennis players in this tournament.

However, his last participation in Beijing was quite some time ago.

Return to Beijing after 10 years

Djokovic last participated in the Beijing tournament in 2015.

Since then, the Serbian tennis player has not taken to the court at the tournament in the Chinese capital. Now, nearly a decade later, he has returned to Beijing and reached the final.

This comeback is turning into another fascinating chapter in Djokovic's career.

The match with Medvedev ended unexpectedly

Djokovic's semifinal opponent was Daniil Medvedev, who is ranked 5th in the world rankings.

Tennis fans were expecting an uncompromising battle between the two top-tier athletes. However, the match did not last until the end.

When Djokovic was leading 7:5, 5:3, Medvedev was disqualified. This was caused by a situation involving a ball hitting a fan.

As a result, the Serbian tennis player secured a spot in the final.

De Minaur awaits Djokovic in the final

In the decisive clash in Beijing, Novak Djokovic will face Australia's representative Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur is currently ranked 9th in the world rankings. Therefore, fans can expect an interesting confrontation between two strong tennis players in the final as well.

The final will be held on October 6.

Djokovic close to another championship

Having won the championship in Beijing six times, Djokovic will now fight for the next trophy at this tournament.

The reigning champion of the competition is Italy's Jannik Sinner.

For Djokovic, this tournament was not only a return to Beijing after a long break, but also an opportunity to prove himself once again in high-level competition.

Now all attention is focused on the final on October 6. Can Djokovic claim the main trophy once again in Beijing, where he is a six-time champion — this question will be answered on the court.