“I didn’t think I was that popular”: Diyora Keldiyorova shares her impressions

Olympic champion in judo Diyora Keldiyorova, who took the highest step of the podium at the Aktau Asian Open 2026 international tournament organized in Aktau, Kazakhstan, spoke emotionally about the high attention and sincere affection shown to her by the local population after her victory in the competition.

Giving an interview to Kazakhstan's Sportz.kz publication, the famous Uzbek athlete specifically noted that she felt as free and calm in the neighboring country as if she were at home.

«Even people far from sports recognized me»: Diyora's sincere confession

The Olympic champion recalled interesting and unforgettable moments she witnessed while walking around the city during the competition days:

Unexpected meeting in a cafe: «It’s a very pleasant feeling! To be honest, I never thought that ordinary people who are far from sports would recognize me. Just the other day we went to a cafe and everyone suddenly recognized me there, everyone wanted to take a picture with me;

Great honor and joy: I didn't expect to be this popular in Kazakhstan. This love and respect is a huge honor for me, I am very happy;

Hospitality like at home: They welcomed me with incredible warmth and an open heart in Kazakhstan. I felt as if I were walking in my own home, among my close ones», — Keldiyorova said.

Gold triumph in Aktau and historical return

The Aktau Asian Open 2026 competition opened a new and bright page in Diyora Keldiyorova's professional career:

Absolute dominance in the -52 kg weight category: Our compatriot acted confidently in all preliminary matches and reached the final stage;

Clean victory in the final: Stepping onto the tatami against Farida Mirzayeva, a representative of the Azerbaijan national team, in the decisive bout, Diyora defeated her opponent ahead of schedule and won the gold medal;

Putting an end to a 2-year break: This tournament went down in history as the athlete's first official competition after a long break.

From Paris triumph to the happiness of motherhood

For context, Diyora Keldiyorova left Japan's legendary champion Uta Abe stunned at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, ultimately becoming Uzbekistan's first female Olympic champion in judo.

Following this historic victory, she announced a break from major sports and experienced the joy of motherhood for the first time in her family life. More than two years later, her successful return to the big tatami indicates that she will conquer the peaks of world sports for many years to come.