Diyora Keldiyorova reveals her next big plan after triumph in Aktau

Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova, who was recognized as unmatched and won the gold medal at the Aktau Asian Open 2026 tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, has announced her next major plans following her return to big-time sports.

Rising to the podium in her very first official competition after a two-year maternity break, the Uzbek judoka stated her intention to participate in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament to be held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi at the end of this month.

"The bouts here were a test for me": The champion's admission

Following her victory, the athlete shared her thoughts on her emotions and the preparation process:

Unexpected result and joy: "I am very happy to return to the tatami after a two-year break and win a gold medal. To be honest, I didn't expect such a quick result, but I am very pleased;

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam goal: Now, at the end of the month, I will probably participate in the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi. This will be a much more serious and major competition for me, and now I will focus all my attention on this tournament;

Evaluating shortcomings: The matches in Aktau served as an important test for me — I saw what level my preparation is at, what I need to change, and how I need to work on myself," Keldiyorova said.

Golden path in Aktau: Opponents defeated

On October 17–18, at the Open Asian Cup dedicated to the memory of Turar Zholdubayev, Diyora competed in the -52 kg weight category:

Qualifying stage: The Uzbekistan champion confidently defeated two representatives of the host Kazakhstan national team in the initial rounds;

Early victory in the final: Stepping onto the tatami against Azerbaijani athlete Farida Mirzayeva in the decisive final bout, Keldiyorova defeated her opponent ahead of schedule to become the champion of the Aktau Asian Open 2026.

This gold medal in Aktau demonstrated that Diyora Keldiyorova's preparation for upcoming major world and continental tournaments, including the next Olympics, is at a high level.