Uzbekistan judo national team wins 6 medals at Aktau Asian Open 2026

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Uzbekistan judo national team wins 6 medals at Aktau Asian Open 2026

The prestigious Aktau Asian Open 2026 open Asian judo cup, which kicked off in Aktau, Kazakhstan, started with a truly triumphant note for the Uzbekistan national team.

In the bouts held on the first day of the tournament, our compatriots demonstrated high skill and physical superiority, bagging a total of 3 gold and 3 bronze medals and rising to the top of the team standings.

The highest step of the podium: 3 champions

Uzbekistan athletes' intense battles on the tatami ended with a string of gold medals:

  • Fotimaxon Tursunboyeva (-48 kg): Our young and talented athlete outperformed all her opponents in the lightest weight category and climbed to the first step of the podium;

  • Diyora Keldiyorova (-52 kg): Returning to the tatami after a two-year hiatus, the Olympic champion left no chance for her rivals in her weight class and presented Uzbekistan with another brilliant gold medal;

  • Nizomiddinkhoja Toshpulatov (-73 kg): In uncompromising men's bouts, Nizomiddinkhoja skillfully completed all preliminary and final matches, achieving the status of Asian Cup champion.

Bronze medals: A solid foundation

In addition, our judokas, who secured a place in the top three of the podium in fierce struggles, further enriched the national team's tally:

  • Halimajon Qurbonova (-48 kg): Another compatriot in this weight class won a bronze medal, proving the high competition in the lightweight division;

  • Muhayyo Ahmatova (-57 kg): Our experienced wrestler won confident victories in the repechage and small final, and was awarded bronze;

  • Sarvinoz Husanova (-63 kg): Acting actively in matches rich in sharp strikes and grips, Sarvinoz also added a valuable bronze medal to our delegation's treasury.

This significant result on the first day of the competition once again proves the leadership of the Uzbek judo school on a continental scale, giving additional strength and confidence to the members of the national team ahead of the next day's bouts.

Aktau Asian Open 2026Diyora KeldiyorovaUzbekistan Judo Federationjudo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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