Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·37·Sport
Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Bournemouth vs Sunderland. Kick-off: 18 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Bournemouth starting lineup: 1. Petrovic D., 12. Adams T., 10. Christie R., 4. Cook L., 9. Evanilson, 5. Hill J., 37. Rayan, 14. Silva A., 15. Smith A., 16. Tavernier M., 3. Truffert A.

Bournemouth head coach: Rose M.

Sunderland starting lineup: 22. Roefs R., 15. Alderete O., 4. Danso K., 32. Hume T., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 20. Mukiele N., 11. Rigg C., 27. Sadiki N., 57. Tuterov T., 34. Xhaka G.

Sunderland head coach: Le Bris R.

Live report1-0 LIVE
26🟨
Antonio Silva (Bournemouth) brings down his opponent and receives a yellow card from the referee.
24
Ryan (Bournemouth) commits a foul. Craig Pawson stops the play and makes a decision.
23
James Hill (Bournemouth) gathers the rebound and decides to shoot from distance, but losing his balance sends the ball well wide of the left post. It's out for a goal kick to Sunderland.
22
Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the defenders blocked the ball.
20
Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) takes a brilliant free-kick from close range! His shot goes just over the crossbar. The ball goes out of play, and a goal kick is awarded to Sunderland.
17🟥
Kevin Danso (Sunderland) realizes his game is over after being shown a red card by the referee for a foul on his opponent!
16
Craig Pawson stops play for a tactical foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
15
Sunderland are controlling the tempo of the game through short and precise passes.
10
Kevin Danso (Sunderland) finds space in the center of the box and heads the ball following a brilliantly executed free kick. His header is slightly off target, passing just inches wide of the right post. The ball goes out of play and the Bournemouth goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.
9
Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) commits a foul, free kick awarded. Referee Craig Pawson was keeping a close eye on the situation.
9
Trai Hume (Sunderland) got behind the last defender, but the referee stopped play after the linesman flagged for offside.
61-0
Goal! Evanilson plays a brilliant pass to Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth), and he easily headers the ball into the empty net. The score is 1-0.
3
Bournemouth failed to make the most of the corner as the opponent's defense acted alertly to clear the danger.
2
Impenetrable! Evanilson (Bournemouth) lined up a shot from outside the box and fired, but his effort was successfully blocked by a defender. The ball went out of play and Bournemouth won a corner.
2
Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) collects the loose ball outside the penalty area, but his shot is blocked by a defender.
1
The first half has just begun.
18:01
Evanilson (Bournemouth) attempted to dribble past an opponent, and the ball was cleared.
18:00
Sunderland gets the game underway.
18:00
Today's match will be officiated by Craig Pawson.
18:00
The starting lineups for both teams have been announced, and you can check them out in the match details.
18:00
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we will bring you fast updates on all the action as it happens.
BournemouthSunderlandPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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