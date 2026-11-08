Unexpected sensation in the Premier League: Chelsea loses to Sunderland away

An unexpected result was recorded for fans in the 10th round of the English Premier League. London club Chelsea, which has been among the league leaders, visited Sunderland, a team currently in the lower ranks, and lost 0:1.

It is noteworthy that the "Black Cats" are becoming a truly uncomfortable opponent for the Londoners: Chelsea lost to this very team in both encounters last season. This defeat caused that tradition to continue.

Le Fee's decisive penalty and the pressure at the Stadium of Light

The match was held under intense pressure and fierce struggle from the hosts:

36th-minute penalty: In the 35th minute of the first half, Levi Colwill committed a foul in his own penalty area and received a yellow card. Enzo Le Fee calmly converted the penalty awarded in the 36th minute to open the scoring — 1:0;

Rain of yellow cards: During the match, the referee showed a total of 9 yellow cards in a game full of hard tackles (4 players from Chelsea and 5 from the hosts were cautioned);

Alonso's substitutions did not pay off: Although London head coach Xabi Alonso brought on attacking forces like Estevao, Malo Gusto, Welbeck, and Kenda in the second half, it was impossible to break through Sunderland's disciplined defense.

Match report and lineups

EPL. 10th round Sunderland — Chelsea 1:0 November 8, Stadium of Light Goal: Le Fee (36, pen.). Cautions: Ahoka (21), Colwill (35), Mvoue (50), Brobbey (53), Neto (55), Caicedo (76), O'Nien (90), Fofana (90+2), Angulo (90+4).

Sunderland: Rufs, Mvoue, Mukiele, O'Nien, Mandava, Xhaka (Ahoka, 4), Sadiki, Hume, Talbi (Angulo, 88), Le Fee (Rigg, 88), Brobbey (Isidor, 67).

Chelsea: Penders, Palestra (Gusto, 62), Fofana, Colwill (Estevao, 46), Chavarria (Kenda, 79), Caicedo, Henderson (Emega, 79), Lavia, Palmer, Rogers, Neto (Welbeck, 62).

Changes in the tournament table

This unexpected setback significantly damaged the London team's position in the league: