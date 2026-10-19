Lyon takes the lead in France, while Monaco suffers a sensational defeat

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Lyon takes the lead in France, while Monaco suffers a sensational defeat

Matchday 7 of the French Ligue 1 has concluded, bringing unexpected changes to the top of the standings. Following the central and dramatic matches held on the evening of October 18, Lyon became the championship leader on goal difference, while Monaco, which had been undefeated until now, dropped points for the first time and lost its lead.

Additionally, during this round, Marseille scored 5 goals away from home, while the encounter between Paris FC and Rennes turned into a true thriller with 4 penalties and 7 goals scored.

Lyon holds on to victory while down a man

Hosting OGC Nice at home, Lyon secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory:

  • Early goal by Wahi: As early as the 18th minute, Wahi opened the scoring for the visitors, putting Nice ahead;

  • Two strikes in 4 minutes: Increasing the pressure, Lyon quickly turned the tide in their favor with accurate goals from Schulz in the 32nd minute and Tessmann in the 36th minute;

  • Red card in the 70th minute: Despite Nakamura being sent off in the 70th minute, the hosts maintained their winning score with ten men and accumulated 14 points, becoming the league leaders on goal difference.

Monaco's first stumble of the season

Monaco, which had been performing reliably in the championship, suffered an unexpected defeat away against Lorient:

  • Decisive penalty: The fate of the match was decided by a single penalty kick converted by Kadiou in the 61st minute (1:0);

  • Loss of the lead: Due to their first defeat of the season, the Monégasques dropped to 5th place in the standings with 14 points.

Thrillers: 7 goals and 3 penalties from one player

The remaining matches of the round were also entertaining and high-scoring:

  • Angers — Marseille (2:5): Marseille rout their opponents away from home in a high-scoring match. Although Guiri missed a penalty in the 59th minute, he made up for his mistake just a minute later. Abdelli, Kamissoko, Harit, and Paixão also scored for the team;

    • Paris FC — Rennes (4:3): This clash became one of the most bizarre matches in Ligue 1 history. The referee awarded a staggering 4 penalties during the match. Interestingly, Rennes forward Lepol recorded a penalty hat-trick (29th, 74th, 88th minutes). However, Sinayoko's penalty goal in the 90+7th minute gave Paris a dramatic 4-3 victory;

    • Le Havre — Auxerre (1:3): A brace by Namaso (40, 61) and an accurate strike by Favre (81) ensured a confident victory for Auxerre.

Situation in the standings after Matchday 7

The battle among the top teams in the French championship has become unprecedentedly tight:

  • Equal points in the top four: Currently, Lyon, Paris FC, and Monaco all have the exact same number of points — 14 points each, separated only by goal difference;

  • Rennes in pursuit: Rennes remains in 6th place with 13 points, while Marseille, having scored 5 goals away, occupies 9th place with 9 points.

Ligue 1LyonMonacoParis
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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