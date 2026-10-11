PSG securely defeats Le Mans at home

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PSG securely defeats Le Mans at home

In the 6th round of the French championship, reigning champions PSG hosted Le Mans on their home turf and secured a confident 3:1 victory. Meanwhile, competition leaders Monaco unexpectedly drew 2:2 with Toulouse at home.

With this success, the Parisians increased their points tally and continued their climb towards the top positions.

PSG's winning match: Quick goal from Kvaratskhelia

Luis Enrique's team started the match aggressively and maintained dominance throughout the game:

  • Beraldo's penalty (19th minute): In the 19th minute of the match, the hosts earned a penalty kick, and defender Lucas Beraldo converted cleanly from the spot to put the Parisians ahead;

  • Le Mans' response (54th minute): At the start of the second half, visiting forward Mafuta equalized, causing some anxiety among the fans;

  • Golden substitution and victory (61st and 68th minutes): Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, found the back of the net just seconds later to put PSG back in the lead. In the 68th minute, Maghnes Akliouche scored the third goal to seal the game;

  • Ferran Torres goes goalless: Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who played the full match in the attacking line, had several dangerous scoring chances but this time left the pitch without a goal.

Monaco's dropped points and standings situation

Another central fixture of the round in the principality unfolded dramatically:

  • Monaco — Toulouse 2:2: The hosts were leading 2:0 thanks to goals from Diop (29) and Abline (38). However, in the second half, Toulouse showed character and leveled the score through goals by Tengstedt (48th minute, penalty) and Oppong (59);

  • Standings: Despite dropping points, Monaco accumulated 14 points to retain sole leadership of the championship. The victorious PSG rose to 5th place with 11 points. Le Mans remains in 12th position with 5 points.

Match details and lineups

  • Ligue 1. Round 6

    PSG — Le Mans 3:1

    Goals: Beraldo (19 pen.), Kvaratskhelia (61), Akliouche (68) — Mafuta (54).

  • PSG: Safonov, Hakimi (Désiré Doué, 72), Lucas Hernández, Zabarnyi, Digne, Neves (Zaïre-Emery, 58), Beraldo (Vitinha, 59), Fernandes (Ruiz, 58), Akliouche, Ferran Torres, Godts (Kvaratskhelia, 61).

  • Le Mans: Kocik, Yohou, Voyer, Boisseau, Lauray, Bamba, Bretelle, Vercruysse (Brahimi, 66), Calodat, Diallo, Mafuta.

  • Monaco — Toulouse 2:2

    Goals: Diop (29), Abline (38) — Tengstedt (48 pen.), Oppong (59).

The balance of power in the French championship is becoming increasingly even, and PSG is expected to fight hard in upcoming rounds to catch up with leaders Monaco.

PSGLigue 1MonacoToulouse
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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