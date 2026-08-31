Monaco defeat Marseille to become leaders in France!

·1·Sport
Monaco defeat Marseille to become leaders in France!

The second round of Ligue 1 presented fans with a central clash between two of the country's biggest and most principled clubs: Monaco and Marseille. The Monegasques demonstrated high-level football on their home turf, confidently defeating their opponents 2-0.

The prolific performance of Monaco striker Brunner was the key factor in deciding the outcome of the match.

Brunner's masterclass and a 2-0 victory

Key events during the match:

  • Early goal: As early as the 13th minute, Brunner capitalized on a mistake in the Marseille defensive line to open the scoring (1-0);

  • A brace and sealing the match: In the 54th minute of the second half, Brunner found the net once again, doubling the lead and completing his brace;

  • Confident control: Monaco maintained a solid defense for the remainder of the match, leaving Marseille no chance to narrow the gap.

Monaco are the sole leaders with 6 points

This important victory affected the league table as follows:

  • A perfect record for the Monegasques: Having collected 6 points after 2 rounds, Monaco have taken sole possession of the top spot in the Ligue 1 table;

  • Marseille's points drop: After suffering an away defeat, Marseille remain in 8th place with 3 points.

Match report and lineups

  • French Championship. Round 2

  • Monaco — Marseille 2:0

  • Goals: Brunner (13, 54).

  • Monaco: Hradecky, Vanderson, Sane, Dier, Nazinho, Camara, Zakaria, Koulibaly (Subeyr, 82), Golovin (Mattis, 81), Idumbo, Brunner (Biereth, 82).

  • Marseille: De Langle, Weah, Riley, Kondogbia, Emerson, Abdelli (Nnadi, 46), Hojbjerg, Harit, Gomes (Faris, 86), Timber (Abdalla, 46), Gouiri.

Ligue 1MonacoMarseilleFootballFrance
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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