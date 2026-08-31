Monaco defeat Marseille to become leaders in France!

The second round of Ligue 1 presented fans with a central clash between two of the country's biggest and most principled clubs: Monaco and Marseille. The Monegasques demonstrated high-level football on their home turf, confidently defeating their opponents 2-0.

The prolific performance of Monaco striker Brunner was the key factor in deciding the outcome of the match.

Brunner's masterclass and a 2-0 victory

Key events during the match:

Early goal: As early as the 13th minute, Brunner capitalized on a mistake in the Marseille defensive line to open the scoring (1-0);

A brace and sealing the match: In the 54th minute of the second half, Brunner found the net once again, doubling the lead and completing his brace;

Confident control: Monaco maintained a solid defense for the remainder of the match, leaving Marseille no chance to narrow the gap.

Monaco are the sole leaders with 6 points

This important victory affected the league table as follows:

A perfect record for the Monegasques: Having collected 6 points after 2 rounds, Monaco have taken sole possession of the top spot in the Ligue 1 table;

Marseille's points drop: After suffering an away defeat, Marseille remain in 8th place with 3 points.

Match report and lineups