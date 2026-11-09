Matchday 10 in France: Lille moves to 2nd place, Lyon defeated, Marseille wins
The matches for the 10th round of the French Ligue 1 have concluded. The final games of the round caused significant shifts in the upper and middle sections of the league table.
While Lille celebrated a hard-fought away victory to climb to 2nd place, Marseille returned from the Lens stadium with three points. Lyon suffered a defeat in Brest and dropped points, while Monaco let a win slip away against an underdog due to a goal in the final seconds.
Key events and highlights of the round
The matches held during the 10th round were marked by the following important developments:
An important move by Lille (1:2): The team secured a victory away at Rennes thanks to goals from Diaoun and Ngoy, bringing their points tally to 21 and firmly establishing themselves in sole 2nd place in the championship;
Marseille enters the top four (1:2): Amine Gouiri's quick goal in the 2nd minute and Abdallah's decisive strike in the 82nd minute earned the Marseillais 4th place with 18 points;
Lyon's away stumble (2:0): Lyon, chasing the league leaders, visited Brest and conceded goals in both halves, remaining in 5th place with 17 points;
A 90th-minute mistake by Monaco (1:1): Although Coulibaly opened the scoring in the 40th minute, the Monegasques could not maintain their lead: in the 90th minute, Le Mans striker Solas restored parity, securing an unexpected draw.
Ligue 1. All results from Round 10
Lens — Marseille 1:2
Goals: Thauvin (20) — Gouiri (2), Abdallah (82).
Rennes — Lille 1:2
Goals: Dia (31) — Diaoun (24), Ngoy (68).
Brest — Lyon 2:0
Goals: Ejouma (22), Ajorque (90+4, pen.).
Le Mans — Monaco 1:1
Goals: Solas (90) — Coulibaly (40).
Le Havre — Lorient 0:2
Goals: Toure (18), Makengo (90+5).
Angers — Nice 0:2
Goals: Diop (2), Clauss (78).
Standings: The chase for the leaders
Following the conclusion of the 10th round, the balance of power in the top positions looks as follows:
Rank
Team
Played
Points
Status
2
Lille
10
21
Moved to 2nd place with an away win
4
Marseille
10
18
In the top four after a win over Lens
5
Lyon
10
17
Dropped to 5th place after losing to Brest
7
Monaco
10
16
In 7th place after losing the win in the 90th minute
8
Rennes
10
16
In 8th place after a home defeat
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