Matchday 10 in France: Lille moves to 2nd place, Lyon defeated, Marseille wins

The matches for the 10th round of the French Ligue 1 have concluded. The final games of the round caused significant shifts in the upper and middle sections of the league table.

While Lille celebrated a hard-fought away victory to climb to 2nd place, Marseille returned from the Lens stadium with three points. Lyon suffered a defeat in Brest and dropped points, while Monaco let a win slip away against an underdog due to a goal in the final seconds.

Key events and highlights of the round

The matches held during the 10th round were marked by the following important developments:

An important move by Lille (1:2): The team secured a victory away at Rennes thanks to goals from Diaoun and Ngoy, bringing their points tally to 21 and firmly establishing themselves in sole 2nd place in the championship;

Marseille enters the top four (1:2): Amine Gouiri's quick goal in the 2nd minute and Abdallah's decisive strike in the 82nd minute earned the Marseillais 4th place with 18 points;

Lyon's away stumble (2:0): Lyon, chasing the league leaders, visited Brest and conceded goals in both halves, remaining in 5th place with 17 points;

A 90th-minute mistake by Monaco (1:1): Although Coulibaly opened the scoring in the 40th minute, the Monegasques could not maintain their lead: in the 90th minute, Le Mans striker Solas restored parity, securing an unexpected draw.

Ligue 1. All results from Round 10

Lens — Marseille 1:2 Goals: Thauvin (20) — Gouiri (2), Abdallah (82).

Rennes — Lille 1:2 Goals: Dia (31) — Diaoun (24), Ngoy (68).

Brest — Lyon 2:0 Goals: Ejouma (22), Ajorque (90+4, pen.).

Le Mans — Monaco 1:1 Goals: Solas (90) — Coulibaly (40).

Le Havre — Lorient 0:2 Goals: Toure (18), Makengo (90+5).

Angers — Nice 0:2 Goals: Diop (2), Clauss (78).

Standings: The chase for the leaders

Following the conclusion of the 10th round, the balance of power in the top positions looks as follows: