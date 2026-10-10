«Lens» defeats «Lyon» in a dramatic match with ten men

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«Lens» defeats «Lyon» in a dramatic match with ten men

The match held at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Lens within the 6th round of French Ligue 1 turned into a real football drama. The local «Lens» club hosted «Lyon», one of the championship leaders, and secured a 2:1 victory in a tense and nervy encounter.

The match began with the complete dominance of the hosts and ended with the heroic defense of the team, which was left with 10 players by the end.

From Sotoca's shot to Udol's sending-off: Match chronology

The main events and unexpected twists of the game unfolded as follows:

  • Opening of the score (36th minute): The attacking pressure of the hosts paid off — Florian Sotoca took advantage of a good opportunity inside the opponent's penalty area to put «Lens» ahead;

  • Second goal (76th minute): At a moment when the fate of the game seemed almost decided, Matthieu Udol scored with a precise shot to make it 2:0;

  • 8 minutes of heroism and red card (84th minute): Eight minutes after scoring the second goal, Udol received a direct red card for a foul and was sent off;

  • Intrigue returns (85th minute): Benefiting from a numerical advantage, «Lyon» narrowed the gap just a minute later thanks to a goal by Halis Mera (2:1). However, «Lens» defended reliably during the remaining time and managed to hold on to the three points.

Standings and upcoming fixtures

This match affected the teams' positions in the championship table as follows:

  • «Lyon» remains in 2nd place: Despite the defeat, «Lyon» retains second place in the league table with 11 points after 6 rounds;

  • «Lens» in the top seven: Thanks to this important victory, the northerners brought their points tally to 7 and rose to the 7th position;

  • Next round schedule: After the international break, «Lens» will travel to away match against «Troyes» on October 17. Meanwhile, «Lyon» will host «Nice» at home on October 18.

Match details

French Championship (Ligue 1). Round 6

«Lens» — «Lyon» 2:1

Goals: Florian Sotoca (36), Matthieu Udol (76) — Halis Mera (85).

Red card: Matthieu Udol (84, «Lens»).

The determination shown by «Lens» while down a man once again proved that they will be a serious headache for any renowned opponent this season.

French ChampionshipLensLyonLigue 1
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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