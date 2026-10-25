Ath Bilbao vs Getafe: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Ath Bilbao vs Getafe. Kick-off: 25 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Ath Bilbao starting lineup: 1. Simon U., 17. Berchiche Y., 7. Berenguer A., 28. Canales P., 4. Paredes A., 15. Rincon H., 16. Ruiz de Galarreta I., 21. Sannadi M., 3. Vivian D., 9. Williams I., 10. Williams N.
Ath Bilbao head coach: Terzic E.
Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 20. Azon I., 14. Carvajal D., 16. Francho, 8. Gudelj N., 17. Kiko Femenia, 6. Martin M., 22. Mojica J., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 26. Valou J.
Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.
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