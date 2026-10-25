Ath Bilbao vs Getafe: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·2·Sport
Ath Bilbao vs Getafe: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Ath Bilbao vs Getafe. Kick-off: 25 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Ath Bilbao starting lineup: 1. Simon U., 17. Berchiche Y., 7. Berenguer A., 28. Canales P., 4. Paredes A., 15. Rincon H., 16. Ruiz de Galarreta I., 21. Sannadi M., 3. Vivian D., 9. Williams I., 10. Williams N.

Ath Bilbao head coach: Terzic E.

Getafe starting lineup: 13. Soria D., 20. Azon I., 14. Carvajal D., 16. Francho, 8. Gudelj N., 17. Kiko Femenia, 6. Martin M., 22. Mojica J., 10. Satriano M., 11. Terrats R., 26. Valou J.

Getafe head coach: Bordalas Jimenez J.

Ath BilbaoGetafeLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryGetafe vs Rayo Vallecano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary19 October 22:57Levante vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLevante vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text Commentary21 October 22:02Valencia vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryValencia vs Ath Bilbao: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 22:57What rating did Behruz Karimov receive in the match against Getafe? (Details)What rating did Behruz Karimov receive in the match against Getafe? (Details)23 October 17:39In match where Behruz Karimov played, «Lugano» scores 5 goals against «Getafe» in MadridIn match where Behruz Karimov played, «Lugano» scores 5 goals against «Getafe» in Madrid23 October 07:55Getafe vs Lugano: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryGetafe vs Lugano: Lineups and Live Text Commentary22 October 20:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran