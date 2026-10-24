Unexpected sensation: Aston Villa defeat Manchester City in Birmingham

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Unexpected sensation: Aston Villa defeat Manchester City in Birmingham

One of the most intense and sensational matches of the week took place as part of the 8th round of the English Premier League. Birmingham's Aston Villa hosted one of the current giants, Manchester Cityand unexpectedly won with a score of 2:1 .

Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov started for the Manchester side and played the full 90 minutes in the center of defense.

Jackson's brace and Haaland's quick response

The match at Villa Park began with high intensity and fierce attacks from the very first minutes:

  • Quick goal: The hosts managed to open the scoring in the 6th minute — Nicolas Jackson took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense and found the net (1:0);

  • Haaland restores parity: At the start of the second half, the visitors increased the pressure, and in the 52nd minute, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland equalized to make it 1:1;

  • Winning goal: However, just eight minutes later, in the 60th minute, Nicolas Jackson scored his second goal, becoming the author of the winner that secured 3 important points for the Birmingham side.

Abdukodir Khusanov in the heart of defense

Young Uzbek talent Abdukodir Khusanov once again Manchester Citytried to justify the trust as a key player in the defensive line. Although he thwarted several dangerous attacks during the clash, the 'Cityzens' were forced to return home empty-handed.

Match report:

English Premier League. Round 8

Aston Villa — Manchester City 2:1

  • Goals: Jackson 6, 60 — Haaland 52.

  • Aston Villa: Suzuki, Maatsen, Torres, Cash (55), Lindelöf, McGinn (Buendía, 66), Manzambi (Barkley, 66), Edward (Mbae, 59), Kamara, Gomes (Goretzka, 82), Jackson (Maio, 82).

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Guéhi (Lewis, 46), Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Cherki (Foden, 46), Ndiaye (McAtee, 69), Fernandes, Doku, Anderson (74), Haaland.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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