Ballon d'Or winners to be announced in London today

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Ballon d'Or winners to be announced in London today

Today, October 26, the 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place. The gala event will be held at the London Palladium theater in London. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of this prestigious individual award in the world of football.

For the first time in history, the ceremony will be held in the capital of Great Britain. London was chosen as the host city in honor of the award's first recipient, English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews.

The event will be hosted by former French national team striker Thierry Henry and sports presenter Kate Scott. The red carpet ceremony will begin at 23:00 Tashkent time. The main award ceremony will start at 01:00 on October 27. Information regarding this has been published on the official websites of UEFA and the award.

Throughout the evening, the winners of the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, the best young players, goalkeepers, coaches, strikers, and the best clubs of the year will be determined. Additionally, the Socrates Award, presented to footballers who have supported important social initiatives, will also be awarded.

Nominees for the Best Young Player of the Year award include Kerim Alaybegovic, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsí, Yann Diomande, Lennart Karl, Eli Junior Kroupi, Lamine Yamal, Johan Manzambi, Ibrahim Maza, and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Mikel Arteta, Luis de la Fuente, Unai Emery, Vincent Kompany, and Luis Enrique are competing for the Men's Coach of the Year award.

For the night's main prize—the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or—30 footballers have been nominated. Among them are stars such as Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Rodri, and Vinícius Júnior.

List of male footballers nominated for the Ballon d'Or award.

In 2025, Ousmane Dembélé won the men's Ballon d'Or, while Aitana Bonmatí won the women's award. This year's winners will be revealed at the ceremony in London.

Ballon d'OrFootballLondonUEFA
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