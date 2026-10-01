Cristiano Ronaldo could face suspension for leaving the Portugal squad

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has left the team camp following a serious conflict with the head coach. According to ESPN, the experienced forward expressed his dissatisfaction after being benched for the match against Norway and now faces a potential suspension of up to six months under the national football federation's rules, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

Events in Copenhagen have exposed the tension within the team. Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in Tuesday's match, leading to a heated argument between the player and the head coach. During the pre-match press conference, the coach firmly defended his decisions, stating clearly that a player's status does not exempt them from his rules.

The coach's firm stance and the resulting conflict

The head coach emphasized during the press conference that he is the sole decision-maker in the team and that no player or president can change his mind. He declared that he would only field a player if necessary, otherwise keeping them on the bench. The situation escalated following this statement.

Dissatisfied with the coach's statement, the experienced forward refused to participate in Wednesday's training session at Parken Stadium. He subsequently held talks with Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença and left the national team camp entirely.

Federation disciplinary rules and risks

According to the FPF disciplinary committee rules, any player who leaves national team events, training sessions, or matches without authorization is subject to severe punishment. The federation's regulations contain specific clauses providing for serious sanctions against professional players.

Under these rules, a player who leaves the national team without permission can be suspended from all competitions for a period ranging from one to six months. A fine of 500 to 1,000 euros may also be imposed on the professional player.

So far, the Portuguese Football Federation has only issued a brief statement regarding squad changes, noting that João Félix has returned to the group, while Francisco Conceição and Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in training. Doctors and officials are continuing negotiations to resolve the situation.