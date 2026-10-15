4 nominees announced for Champions League Player of the Week

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4 nominees announced for Champions League Player of the Week

The matches of the 2nd round in the revamped format of the UEFA Champions League group stage have fully concluded. Following this round, which was rich in goals and intense encounters, the UEFA press service announced the official top four candidates for the Player of the Week award.

This time, representatives of continental giants and teams that became the surprise of the round are competing for the tournament's most prestigious individual recognition.

Heroes of the week: Who shone in which match?

The list of nominees includes the following four stars who played a leading role in their clubs' goals:

  • Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge): Showed true heroism in a dramatic clash against Italy's Inter Milan (4:3), scoring a hat-trick and bringing his team a sensational victory;

  • Bradley Barcola (Liverpool): Scored 3 goals against LASK in a crushing 6:3 victory, registering his first hat-trick in the tournament;

  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): Skillfully orchestrated the attacks in the match against Turkey's Galatasaray (4:1) and provided two assists for his teammates;

  • Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): Scored twice in a fiercely contested 3:3 draw against Viking, recording a brace.

4 nominees announced for Champions League Player of the Week

How is the winner determined?

The name of the Player of the Week will be decided based on direct fan voting:

  • Voting process: The winner will be announced following the public voting process currently underway on the official UEFA website;

  • Upcoming fixtures: The matches of the next 3rd round of the Champions League group stage will take place after a short break on October 20 and 21.

UEFA Champions LeagueUEFANicolo TresoldiBradley Barcola
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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