Conflict between FIFA and UEFA reaches US court

·1·Sport
Conflict between FIFA and UEFA reaches US court

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has leveled serious accusations against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in a US federal court. Representatives of the organization believe that European football leadership has launched a campaign to spread false information, aimed at influencing upcoming presidential elections and damaging the organization's reputation. This confrontation is significant as it severely destabilizes the balance at the pinnacle of world football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Reuters, FIFA responded sharply to these accusations in court documents filed in a Florida district court. Last month, UEFA threatened to open a criminal case in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, demanding evidence regarding the canceled FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project. UEFA leadership accused Infantino of promoting an undervalued proposal for personal gain and of "criminal mismanagement."

Financial disputes and legal arguments

FIFA, for its part, categorically rejected these claims, calling them part of a targeted harassment strategy. The organization's lawyers stated that studying the private investment project was not a secret plan, but one of the organizational tasks. It was also added that the European organization is deliberately misinterpreting the financial structure of the FFE proposal.

The original disagreement arose over the valuation of financial indicators. While UEFA claimed the project was deliberately undervalued at $20 billion, FIFA stated that critics are confusing share value with total enterprise value. It is reported that the total enterprise value exceeded $30 billion.

Pre-election political pressure

In the documents submitted to the court, FIFA labeled the actions of its European counterparts as pre-election political games. The organization strongly condemned these attempts, noting they are aimed at damaging Gianni Infantino's reputation:

  • UEFA claims, without any basis, that the president pursued personal interests;
  • All financial proposals were required to have the full consent of the 211 member associations;
  • The filing of the lawsuit just before the elections clearly indicates political pressure.
FIFA has petitioned the court to stop UEFA's attempts to obtain confidential documents and to put an end to the dissemination of false statements. This conflict has further strained relations between the leading organizations in world football.

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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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