Following the results of another productive matchday in the UEFA Champions League general stage, the Player of the Week has been officially announced. According to the voting results among fans on UEFA's official website, English club Liverpool midfielder Bradley Barcola was recognized as the brightest hero of the round.

The 24-year-old French talent put on a true masterclass in a 6-3 landslide victory over Austria's LASK by scoring a hat-trick, which earned him the accolade of the week.

Voting results: Who was in the competition?

In the Player of the Week nomination, Barcola managed to comfortably outperform several prominent stars of the continent:

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): Provided two assists in the match against Galatasaray (4-1);

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): Although he found the net twice against Viking (3-3), he fell short of the French winger in the number of votes;

Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge): Recorded a hat-trick in a dramatic clash against Italian giants Inter (4-3) and secured a spot in the top four.

The 150 million start at Anfield and statistics

Bradley Barcola's performances in the Merseyside shirt are generating great interest among fans:

Record-breaking transfer: The French footballer joined Liverpool in the last summer transfer window for 150 million euros;

Long-term contract: The English club signed a long-term deal with the winger until the summer of 2032;

Current season performance: Barcola has already made a total of 7 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, putting 3 goals to his name — all of which were scored through a brilliant hat-trick against LASK.

Such a stellar performance by the young winger shows that he is rapidly adapting to the new club system and becoming one of Liverpool's main weapons in the Champions League.