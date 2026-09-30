According to Goal.com, Espanyol sporting director Monchi was forced to officially apologize to his club's fans for naming Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, a fierce rival in the Catalan derby, as a worthy candidate for the Ballon d'Or. This statement sparked sharp protests and heated debates among the club's supporters. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In Catalan football culture, the rivalry between Espanyol and Barcelona is known for being extremely uncompromising. Therefore, the club official's open support for a representative of the main rival team was perceived by fans as a betrayal and immediately triggered a wave of strong protest.

Reasons for the conflict

In order to prevent the situation from escalating, the Espanyol management responded quickly and clarified the misunderstanding. In an interview with a Spanish radio station, Monchi emphasized that he made these comments not out of club interests or a desire to favor a rival, but purely out of national pride.

According to the sporting director, he was asked to choose between three candidates during the broadcast: Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal. He explained that he preferred the young talent representing Spain over the foreign players.

Fan reaction and the upcoming derby

Realizing his mistake, the official admitted that he had misjudged the mood of the fans. He expressed his respect for the feelings of Espanyol supporters and apologized to those offended, stating he had no ill intent. However, it is clear that this controversy will add even more interest and intensity to the upcoming match between the two teams.

The next match where Espanyol hosts Barcelona is expected to be more uncompromising than ever. Lamine Yamal is approaching this clash as one of the world's leading players, and the attention of the football world has intensified ahead of the events where all prestigious awards and winners will be announced.