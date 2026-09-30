Nasser Al-Khelaifi comments on the Manchester City case

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Nasser Al-Khelaifi comments on the Manchester City case

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has offered a measured response regarding the Manchester City case, where the club was found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations. The Qatari official, in his capacity as chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), refrained from condemning the English club, according to ixbt.com, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

Previously, the English football world was shaken by sensational news that Manchester City had lost its legal battle regarding 115 charges of financial misconduct. Investigations revealed that the club had concealed operating costs and artificially inflated sponsorship revenues following its acquisition by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

These actions allowed the club to bypass UEFA and Premier League spending limits and gain an unfair competitive advantage. Following the ruling, Manchester City's leadership firmly announced their intention to appeal, and no official sanctions have been imposed by the Premier League as of yet.

Statement in Copenhagen and legal proceedings

Speaking at the 33rd General Assembly of the European Club Association in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Paris Saint-Germain chief maintained a neutral stance. Addressing the delegates, he called for patience until the legal processes are concluded.

"Firstly, we are not here to discuss something that has not yet reached a final decision. Secondly, we are gathered here to help and support each other," Nasser Al-Khelaifi emphasized. He noted that while he is not a lawyer, he understands that any party has the right to file an appeal and that this is not the final chapter.

He also added that it is not within their remit to judge the situation. "We are not judges, and this is an internal matter for the English club; we will see where the process leads," said the Paris Saint-Germain president.

Ferran Soriano and the club's contribution

In his speech, Nasser Al-Khelaifi also praised the contributions of Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano, who serves on the ECA executive board. He noted that Soriano is a great asset to the board and continues to add immense value to the organization with his wealth of knowledge.

"His career is incredible, and Manchester City has also done many positive things for football. However, we are not judges, and we are not in a position to pass judgment," concluded Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Paris Saint-GermainManchester CityPremier LeagueNasser Al-KhelaifiUEFA
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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