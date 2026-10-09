Union of European Football Associations issues statement on replacing FIFA president

·8·Sport
Union of European Football Associations issues statement on replacing FIFA president

Following the conclusion of the congress in the German capital of Berlin, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) issued a sensational and unprecedentedly sharp statement. Alongside almost all national associations of the continent, the organization announced that it has completely lost trust in the current leadership of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and reached a unanimous consensus on radically reforming the organization.

The leaders of continental football openly emphasize that the time has come to change not just the system, but the top leadership of the organization.

A united front and isolated Azerbaijan: Who is dissatisfied?

At the end of the negotiations in Berlin, the European football family demonstrated unity, with a single exception:

  • European solidarity: UEFA and all national associations of the continent, which have been demanding the necessity of fundamental changes over recent months, approved a concrete action plan to reform FIFA;

  • Only one dissenting vote: Across the entire continent, only one organization — the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan — did not support this initiative;

  • Discussions will not stop: UEFA's official statement notes that consultations regarding the future destiny and new leadership of FIFA will actively continue.

"A true leader is needed, not a manager": Political demands placed on FIFA

European football officials emphasized that the current system no longer serves the interests of football:

  • Trust is lost: The statement notes that the national associations' trust in FIFA's current leadership has completely ended and cannot be limited merely to institutional reforms;

  • Criteria for the new leader: A new leader must come to the helm of FIFA who has deep roots in the football world, is capable of uniting everyone, inspires respect and trust across various regions, and is committed to independence and honesty;

  • "A leader, not a manager": It was pointed out that a true leader with a strategic vision must be elected, rather than someone who simply exercises administrative control.

Ultimatum and reform package: What is UEFA demanding?

A document attached to the official statement unveiled a list of specific and strict demands placed upon FIFA:

  • Distribution of powers and the power of the Council: All decisions must be resolved not within a narrow circle, but through the FIFA Council, whose role must be further strengthened;

  • Putting an end to personal interests: The use of administrative and financial resources of the International Federation of Football for personal or pre-election campaign purposes must be strictly prohibited;

  • Putting an end to unilateral decisions: It was demanded to stop the practice of making unilateral decisions regarding the global games and competition calendar without taking into account the opinions of continents and national leagues;

  • Optimization of committees: The activities of inefficient committees must be revised, leaving only those units that have a clear purpose and genuine practical value.

This large-scale demarche by Europe signals the beginning of a major split and a new political crisis in international football governance. The response of FIFA leadership to these demands could reshape the architecture of world football in the coming years.

UEFAFIFAAssociation of Football Federations of AzerbaijanBerlin Congress
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Conflict between FIFA and UEFA reaches US courtConflict between FIFA and UEFA reaches US court29 September 15:36Debbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadershipDebbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadership17 September 21:17FIFA Leadership Abandons World Cup Commercial PlanFIFA Leadership Abandons World Cup Commercial Plan1 August 05:32Cristiano Ronaldo could face suspension for leaving the Portugal squadCristiano Ronaldo could face suspension for leaving the Portugal squad1 October 11:18Nasser Al-Khelaifi comments on the Manchester City caseNasser Al-Khelaifi comments on the Manchester City case30 September 16:34Newcastle Delays Bid for Tottenham Midfielder Until AugustNewcastle Delays Bid for Tottenham Midfielder Until August1 August 17:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?