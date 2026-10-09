Following the conclusion of the congress in the German capital of Berlin, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) issued a sensational and unprecedentedly sharp statement. Alongside almost all national associations of the continent, the organization announced that it has completely lost trust in the current leadership of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and reached a unanimous consensus on radically reforming the organization.

The leaders of continental football openly emphasize that the time has come to change not just the system, but the top leadership of the organization.

A united front and isolated Azerbaijan: Who is dissatisfied?

At the end of the negotiations in Berlin, the European football family demonstrated unity, with a single exception:

European solidarity: UEFA and all national associations of the continent, which have been demanding the necessity of fundamental changes over recent months, approved a concrete action plan to reform FIFA;

Only one dissenting vote: Across the entire continent, only one organization — the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan — did not support this initiative;

Discussions will not stop: UEFA's official statement notes that consultations regarding the future destiny and new leadership of FIFA will actively continue.

"A true leader is needed, not a manager": Political demands placed on FIFA

European football officials emphasized that the current system no longer serves the interests of football:

Trust is lost: The statement notes that the national associations' trust in FIFA's current leadership has completely ended and cannot be limited merely to institutional reforms;

Criteria for the new leader: A new leader must come to the helm of FIFA who has deep roots in the football world, is capable of uniting everyone, inspires respect and trust across various regions, and is committed to independence and honesty;

"A leader, not a manager": It was pointed out that a true leader with a strategic vision must be elected, rather than someone who simply exercises administrative control.

Ultimatum and reform package: What is UEFA demanding?

A document attached to the official statement unveiled a list of specific and strict demands placed upon FIFA:

Distribution of powers and the power of the Council: All decisions must be resolved not within a narrow circle, but through the FIFA Council, whose role must be further strengthened;

Putting an end to personal interests: The use of administrative and financial resources of the International Federation of Football for personal or pre-election campaign purposes must be strictly prohibited;

Putting an end to unilateral decisions: It was demanded to stop the practice of making unilateral decisions regarding the global games and competition calendar without taking into account the opinions of continents and national leagues;

Optimization of committees: The activities of inefficient committees must be revised, leaving only those units that have a clear purpose and genuine practical value.

This large-scale demarche by Europe signals the beginning of a major split and a new political crisis in international football governance. The response of FIFA leadership to these demands could reshape the architecture of world football in the coming years.