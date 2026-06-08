Blue Origin Begins Launch Pad Restoration After Explosion

·66·Technology
Blue Origin Begins Launch Pad Restoration After Explosion

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp provided an update on work at the LC-36 launch complex at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Following a powerful explosion during hot-fire tests of the New Glenn rocket on May 28, the company began cleanup and restoration efforts. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, GS2 second stages are being moved from the integration facility. A photo released by Limp shows a large white stage. In the near future, several more GS2 blocks and the Never Tell Me The Odds booster, which survived the explosion, are scheduled to be relocated.

Recall that the May accident completely destroyed the rocket undergoing testing and caused serious damage to the launch pad. However, according to company data, the main fuel tanks, water tower, and other critical infrastructure elements suffered little to no damage or can be repaired in place.

Despite this incident, Blue Origin leadership does not intend to abandon its plans. The company officially announced its intention to resume flights and continue space exploration missions by the end of 2026.

Blue OriginNew GlennSpaceTechnologyRocket
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