Durdona Qurbonova intended to milk a cow in her new music video, but things didn't go as planned!

·0·Culture
Durdona Qurbonova intended to milk a cow in her new music video, but things didn't go as planned!

Actress Durdona Qurbonova experienced a stressful situation during the filming of her new music video. This time, the shooting is taking place in a rural setting, far from the city noise and out in the fresh air.

According to the concept of the video, Durdona Qurbonova was supposed to appear in an image fitting for village life. One of the scenes planned for her to milk a cow and perform farm chores.

However, during the filming, a sudden movement by the large animal startled the actress. The situation was so unexpected that the creative process had to be temporarily halted.

Overcome by fear and excitement, Durdona Qurbonova shed tears. The production team stepped in to ease the situation and calm the actress down.

This incident showed that not everything always goes according to plan during a music video shoot. So far, no information has been provided on when the video will be released.

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