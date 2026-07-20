Why does Lamine Yamal show the "304" sign after every goal?

Every time Lamine Yamal scores a goal, cameras never miss his unique habit. The footballer makes the "304" sign with his hands. Many might think this is just a goal celebration, but this number holds a very deep meaning for Yamal.

The truth is, "304" represents the last three digits of the postal code 08304 of Rocafonda, the neighborhood in Mataró, Spain, where the footballer grew up. Through this gesture, Yamal shows that he never forgets his childhood, the neighborhood where he took his first steps, and his roots. By doing this, he conveys the message: "I haven't forgotten where I came from."

Interestingly, the number 304 is reflected not only in his goal celebration but also in his sports gear. The number is even written on his boots. Furthermore, fans noticed that Yamal wore a "304"-shaped pendant around his neck during the 2026 World Cup.

In football, fans often remember the goals scored and trophies won. But what sets great players apart from others are their values, respect for their origins, and their unique symbols.

Today, 304 is not just a simple number. For Lamine Yamal, it is a symbol of childhood memories, the neighborhood that led him to big-time football, and loyalty to his roots. That is why this number has already become Yamal's signature symbol among fans worldwide.