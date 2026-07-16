13-year-old girl becomes a mother: investigation launched into the incident

·75·Society
13-year-old girl becomes a mother: investigation launched into the incident

It has been reported that a 13-year-old girl gave birth to a child in the Gijduvan district of the Bukhara region. The incident has sparked widespread public discussion.

According to the Children's Ombudsman Surayyo Rahmonova, preliminary information suggests that the minor may have been subjected to sexual abuse by an individual known to the family.

It is noted that the girl's pregnancy was only discovered after the fetus was six months along. Following this, relevant authorities initiated an investigation into the matter.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out regarding all circumstances of the incident. It has also been stated that the minor is receiving the necessary medical and psychological support.

Responsible agencies are continuing their work to provide a legal assessment of the situation and to identify the perpetrators.

BukharaGijduvanSurayyo Rahmonova
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Fire breaks out in a house in AndijanFire breaks out in a house in AndijanToday, 20:53Opportunity to be created for placing online restrictions on cars and houses via MyGovOpportunity to be created for placing online restrictions on cars and houses via MyGovToday, 20:24Ceiling collapses at 'Turon' station: two people injuredCeiling collapses at 'Turon' station: two people injuredToday, 19:45Abdurazzoq Oripov, brother of Abdulla Oripov, has passed awayAbdurazzoq Oripov, brother of Abdulla Oripov, has passed awayToday, 18:15Triplets born after 10 years of waitingTriplets born after 10 years of waitingToday, 16:51Returning an iPhone cost $1000: Investigator arrested in NavoiReturning an iPhone cost $1000: Investigator arrested in NavoiToday, 16:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media