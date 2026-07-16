13-year-old girl becomes a mother: investigation launched into the incident

It has been reported that a 13-year-old girl gave birth to a child in the Gijduvan district of the Bukhara region. The incident has sparked widespread public discussion.

According to the Children's Ombudsman Surayyo Rahmonova, preliminary information suggests that the minor may have been subjected to sexual abuse by an individual known to the family.

It is noted that the girl's pregnancy was only discovered after the fetus was six months along. Following this, relevant authorities initiated an investigation into the matter.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out regarding all circumstances of the incident. It has also been stated that the minor is receiving the necessary medical and psychological support.

Responsible agencies are continuing their work to provide a legal assessment of the situation and to identify the perpetrators.