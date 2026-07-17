It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside

In Uzbekistan, the observed anomalous heat will continue for a few more days. According to Uzhydromet, temperatures across the country are expected to gradually decrease starting from July 21.

According to the forecasters, the heat will intensify further on Friday and throughout the weekend. In most parts of the country, daytime temperatures will rise to 42–45 degrees, and in the southern and desert regions, they will reach 46–48 degrees.

Wind speeds will be 9–14 meters per second. In some areas, it may increase to 15–18 meters per second, and in northern, southern, and desert regions, it could reach 20–22 meters per second, potentially causing dust storms.

On July 20, extreme heat will persist across most of the country. Only in the northwestern regions will temperatures begin to drop.

From July 21, the weather will begin to cool down across the entire country. According to experts, daytime temperatures are forecast to drop by 6–9 degrees.

In Tashkent, the weather will remain mostly clear. On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach 41–43 degrees, and on Saturday and Sunday, they are expected to rise to 43–45 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will be around 25–28 degrees.

Experts advise the public to avoid staying outdoors for long periods during the hottest times of the day as much as possible, to consume plenty of fluids, and to protect themselves from direct sunlight.