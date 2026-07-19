Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house

Two sisters living in Utah, Libby Birrell and Aubrey Birrell, gained social media fame due to an unexpected event. They discovered their own family members in a photo hanging on the wall of an Airbnb rental. While it initially left them deeply shocked, the mystery behind it was later revealed.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the sisters admitted they were quite scared when they first saw the scene. In early July, they arrived at a rental house in Oceanside, near San Diego, California, with nearly 30 relatives to celebrate their grandfather's 80th birthday.

As soon as they saw the framed beach photo on the wall, they realized the people in it were their own family.

“We called everyone over as soon as we saw the picture. Everyone was shocked. I video-called my friends because they know our family well. They couldn't believe it either,” said Aubrey Birrell.

She said that they felt quite uncomfortable on the first night because of this situation.

“Honestly, we were a little scared. The thought crossed our minds: ‘Did they know we were coming?’ It felt very strange and mysterious,” she said.

Later, the family asked the homeowner about the photo. It turned out that the photographer who decorated the house interior takes drone shots of San Diego beaches, enlarges them as art pieces, and places them in vacation homes.

In the viral photo, Aubrey’s father also looks closely and says, “That looks like me.” At first, the girls didn't believe him. However, they later realized that the photo truly captured him, Libby, and their brother Brady about ten years ago.

“We still have those swimsuits. It really is us in that picture,” said Libby.

The sisters believe the photo was taken about ten years ago at Mission Beach or Imperial Beach. At that time, they were on a family trip for their brother’s soccer tournament.

However, not all mysteries of the event have been fully solved. Under the viral post, some users wrote that they had seen the same beach photo in other Airbnb rentals and even in some apartments in Florida. Although these reports are unconfirmed, they sparked a lot of interest.

Discussions on social media were varied. Some compared the event to the beginning of a horror movie, while others mentioned they had encountered similar situations themselves. Some wrote that they had seen themselves in photo frames at stores or in advertising brochures in other states.

After the incident, the homeowner even offered to gift a copy of the beach photo to the family. Today, the Birrell sisters say they remember this unexpected event not as something scary, but as an interesting and unforgettable memory.