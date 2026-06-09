7600 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Display: Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Goes on Sale

Xiaomi's affordable Redmi Pad 2 9.7 tablet, which recently debuted in the international market, will go on sale starting June 11, 2026. This was reported by the press services of major electronics distributors and retailers. Ixbt.com reports .

Users are offered the base model of the tablet as well as a version supporting 4G networks. The device is available in two colors: graphite gray and silver. Special discounted prices are expected for buyers during the initial sales phase.

The tablet is equipped with a 9.7-inch, 2K resolution (2048 x 1280 pixels) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The maximum brightness of the display is 600 nits, allowing comfortable reading even in sunny weather.

The Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 platform is responsible for the device's performance. It also features an 8 MP main camera and a 5 MP front camera. The 7600 mAh battery supports 18 W charging technology.

The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 runs on the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3 operating system. The device is only 7.4 mm thick, featuring a compact and modern design.